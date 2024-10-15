Beyond the ‘rebuilding better’ slogan: Israel’s window for transformative change is closing

As experts in humanitarian and social impact, we find ourselves in a unique moment in history. The scars of Oct. 7 are still fresh as we move through October 2024. This dark moment presents a rare opportunity for transformative change in Israel that we cannot afford to miss.

In the wake of disaster, societies typically move through three phases: reaction, recovery, and ultimately thriving or merely surviving. As Israel transitions from crisis response to recovery, we stand at a critical crossroads. The decisions we make now will determine whether we emerge stronger and more resilient, or simply return to the imperfect, unstable world of Oct. 6.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

“Rebuilding better” has become a popular slogan, but what does it really mean for Israel? It’s not just about reconstructing what was destroyed. It’s about seizing this moment to address preexisting gaps in our society and build safeguards against future risks. This concept challenges us to use recovery efforts to rebuild systems more effectively, sustainably and justly while also reducing the likelihood and severity of future shocks. The chaos following Oct. 7 has shaken many of our entrenched norms and structures. This upheaval, painful as it is, presents us with a unique chance to reshape our future.

Already, we see glimpses of what’s possible. In Ofakim, near Beersheva, the poverty-fighting nonprofit Jindas is pioneering an urban renewal project that goes beyond mere reconstruction, focusing on affordable housing and social mobility programs. The Edmond de Rothschild Foundation, in coalition with the Jewish Federations of North America and others, is establishing 15 resilience centers to address acute mental health challenges in our education system. The Israeli nonprofit Sunflowers is expanding its support for orphaned children with culturally sensitive centers in Kibbutz Be’eri and Rahat. In health care, the Loewenstein Medical Center in Raanana s developing a rehabilitation venture studio to create assistive technology startups, addressing rehabilitation needs and enhancing Israel’s mental health tech sector.

These initiatives prove that rebuilding better is not just a lofty ideal — it’s happening right now. But make no mistake — this window of opportunity is rapidly closing. We urge every organization and Jewish leader — be it a tech startup with Israeli funders, a synagogue in Texas, a federation in the Midwest, a sister community in Boston or a Jewish family foundation — to ask themselves: Are we ready to move from crisis mode to strategic rebuilding? What unique strengths can we leverage to maximize our impact in this new reality? How can we position ourselves to not just survive but thrive in the face of future uncertainties?

The pull of the familiar status quo is strong, especially in times of stress. It’s tempting to recreate what was lost. But as we rebuild, let’s not just patch the holes in our society — let’s reinforce its foundations. Let’s not just recover — let’s evolve. This is our chance to build an Israel that’s not just resilient in the face of threats but proactively shaping a better future for all its citizens. The clock is ticking. The choices we make in these coming months will echo for generations.

Bar Pereg is founder and CEO at PollyLabs, a board member at Neta, and an early-stage tech investor and advisor.

Alina Shkolnikov Shvartsman is chief partnerships officer at PollyLabs and an adjunct professor at The New School in New York City. She specializes in impact innovation and catalytic capital.

Ella Drory is research and incubation lead at PollyLabs. She is an expert in social impact tech and venture building, nonprofit strategy and growth.