At N.Y. Federation’s Wall Street Dinner, Rachel Goldberg-Polin calls on financiers to use their power to assist hostages in Gaza

A sea of 1,700 black and blue suit-clad Wall Street professionals descended upon Manhattan’s Marriott Marquis Hotel on Monday night for UJA-Federation of New York’s Wall Street dinner, an always high-grossing annual event that this year raised $55 million in pledges — a fundraising record.

But the focus of the gala, which was held hours after the Israeli military announced that American Israeli soldier Omer Neutra had been killed in the Oct. 7 attacks, was on the plight of the 101 hostages still being held in Gaza.

“Getting home the remaining 101 treasured hostages is absolutely doable,” Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the mother of slain hostage Hersh, said in her keynote address.

“As long as the people with power and influence decide that it is an interest and an equity for them,” she said to the room of Wall Street executives. “I know that there are many in this room that have the ability to make this happen. It might be that the only reason you do it is because it is righteous, it is holy. It is the singular most godly act you will ever do in your life to help these innocent and beloved souls who are languishing in Gaza.”

Marc Rowan, chair of the UJA-Federation board and CEO of Apollo Global Management, praised the work of the federation — and the large Jewish communal institutions in general — during his remarks.

“How do we go and reform K to 12 education? How do we create a template that doesn’t work just in New York, but works around the country? That task is too big for any of the entrepreneurial funders. It can only be undertaken by an organization with the resources of UJA,” Rowan said.

Since Oct. 7, UJA-Federation of New York has raised nearly $220 million of emergency funds for Israel in addition to its annual budget, money that has been allocated to support displaced Israeli communities, provide trauma care and mental health resources and support Israel’s hospitals, among other things.

Last year, Rowan made headlines for halting donations to the University of Pennsylvania — his alma mater —- in response to its handling of campus antisemitism. On Monday night, he doubled down on that stance, calling on Wall Street leaders to leverage their organizations’ voices and hiring power to disincentivize antisemitism.

“It is our responsibility, it’s our job, it’s our challenge, to secure the future of the Jews and the future of Israel. Fundamentally, we need to pivot,” he said. “The Wall Street community is a very fortunate community. Many of you in this room are leaders. Raise your voices, charitable boards, school boards, boards of civic organizations. Remind those around you that antisemitism will not be tolerated.”

Wesley LePatner, last year’s Young Leadership award honoree, made similar calls to secure the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza in her opening remarks, adding general concerns about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and rising global antisemitism.

“We grieve alongside his family and loved ones as we keep the remaining hostages in our hearts and prayers, we must stay relentless in our efforts to bring them home,” said LePatneri n her opening remarks. “I encourage you all tonight to double down on your support for Israel and the Jewish community by partnering with UJA during this incredibly challenging time.”

At the event, the federation honored Marc Lipschultz, co-CEO of Blue Owl Capital, and Jeffrey Perlman, CEO of Warburg Pincus, with the Gustave L. Levy Award and Alan C. Greenberg Young Leadership Award, respectively.