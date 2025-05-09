Adelson family makes ‘close to an eight-figure’ donation to Bar-Ilan University to establish eponymous Institute for Smart Materials

The Adelson Family Foundation made a “transformative gift” to the American Friends of Bar-Ilan University to help create the Israeli school’s Adelson Institute for Smart Materials, which will bring together different scientific areas to develop “successful and marketable products,” AFBIU said. The organization would not disclose the full amount of the donation, but a spokesperson told eJewishPhilanthropy that it was “close to an eight-figure gift.”

“We are gratified to partner with Bar-Ilan University in maintaining and expanding Israel’s status as a force for scientific advancement in the fields of energy and health care through the groundbreaking launch of the Adelson Institute for Smart Materials,” Dr. Miriam Adelson, co-founder of the Adelson Family Foundation, said in a statement.

According to AFBIU, the new institute will bring together researchers from the fields of artificial intelligence, medicine, engineering, chemistry and life sciences, with the goal of developing “successful and marketable products,” including those related to medical treatments, display technologies and next-generation energy storage solutions. The institute will also look to partner with researchers abroad.

“Bar-Ilan University is precisely the Israeli institution where internationally renowned research and capabilities can be reproduced for large-scale application, and where Israel’s best minds can come together to work collaboratively on innovative solutions,” Jessica Feldan, CEO of American Friends of Bar-Ilan University, said in a statement.

The donation comes as Bar-Ilan University looks to cement its position as one of the country’s top scientific institutions; nearly a year ago, the university received an anonymous $260 million donation for its science programs.

“Through the Adelson Institute for Smart Materials, Bar-Ilan University aims to strengthen ties between academia and industry, promote technological advancement and bridge the gaps between academic research and practical solutions,” Bar-Ilan University President Arie Zaban said in a statement. “Bar-Ilan University strives to position the State of Israel at the forefront of global innovation in the field of smart materials, making a significant contribution to the worldwide advancement of science and technology.”