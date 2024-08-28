Zioness Action Fund launches to fortify pro-Israel voices in progressive circles

The Zioness Movement debuted its fund at the DNC last week, with plans to 'get out the vote' among American Jews and focus on eight core domestic policy areas

As some left-wing circles become increasingly hostile to pro-Israel voices, the Zioness Movement has launched a new political action fund to bridge that divide, with the aim of both bringing Jews and Zionists closer to Democratic politics and demonstrating that Zionism and progressivism can go hand-in-hand.

Officially launched six weeks ago but publicly unveiled at last week’s Democratic National Convention, the 501(c)(4) fund is meant to allow the Zioness Movement a way to make a direct impact on American politics.

While the Zioness Action Fund endorsed Kamala Harris for president, the organization will not donate to any political campaigns, but will instead be focusing on “reminding the Jewish community to get activated to protect our bodies and our rights and our democracy, and reminding the Democratic Party how pivotal the Jewish community is as a voting bloc, especially in swing states,” Amanda Berman, the founder of the Zioness Action Fund and the Zioness Movement, told eJewishPhilanthropy. This will include “get out the vote” efforts in the Jewish community, the organization said.

The fund will focus on eight domestic policy areas that it says reflect progressive, Jewish and Zionist values: reproductive health; trans-inclusive healthcare; gun violence prevention; refugee and immigrant justice; LGBTQ+ equality; environmental justice and climate change; civil rights; and bail and pre-trial detention reform. The list of the organization’s “key policy areas” did not include ensuring U.S. support for Israel or any other related foreign policy matters, though Berman told eJP that ensuring U.S.-Israel ties are “of course” a focus for the fund.

The organization said that the fund has so far focused on the launch and other events at the DNC but plans to continue its efforts through the election. “We wanted to make sure that there are Zionist Democratic spaces at the convention and within the party,” Berman said. “We will now figure out our next steps,” she added.

“The Zioness Action Fund’s events were met with such enthusiasm that we had a waiting list for attendees, including a mix of Jewish and non-Jewish members of Congress and senators, all eager to participate and show their support,” she added, although acknowledging that “because the speeches ended so late, the turnout wasn’t as big as expected.” Among the speakers were Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Brad Schneider (D-IL) and Ilan Goldenberg, the Harris campaign’s newly named Jewish liaison.

“At the DNC, despite dire predictions of chaotic protests echoing the turbulence of 1968, the anticipated wave of dissent failed to materialize. Instead, the Democratic Party’s support for Israel was reaffirmed with unwavering commitment,” she said.

The Zioness Movement has been active for about seven years as a grassroots organization advocating for social justice and progressive values within the Jewish community. However, the Action Fund’s creation marks a new phase in this advocacy, according to the organization.

The Zioness Action Fund’s board includes Ann Lewis, a veteran Democratic strategist with experience in high-level campaigns and public policy; Deborah Marinoff Marcus, an executive at Creative Artists Agency focused on social impact; and Sharon Nazarian, founder of the Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies and former ADL senior vice president.

“The work of Zioness and its positioning has never been more urgent as we face a Republican ticket that uses Israel as a political pawn, while uplifting white nationalists whose belief system is based in antisemitism. Zioness embodies Jewish values, rooted in social justice,” Marcus said in a statement..

Berman, a civil rights attorney who has taken on cases to combat antisemitism, emphasized the importance of reclaiming the terms “progressive” and “Zionist” from their politicized uses. “Zionism and progressivism are not mutually exclusive. If you believe in liberating persecuted minority communities, you are a Zionist. We must reclaim these words that were weaponized and redefine them in their true context,” she asserted.

The recent Democratic National Convention provided a significant platform for the Zioness Action Fund to assert its presence. Berman said that most American Jewish attendees left the convention feeling deeply appreciative of the party’s leadership and the carefully curated stage lineup, which reflected a broad consensus across the Democratic spectrum.

Berman noted that “tens of thousands of Democrats stood in solidarity with the Goldberg-Polin family, cheering them on and chanting, ‘Bring them home.’ This display of support for the hostage families underscored the alignment between the party’s progressive values and its commitment to Zionism, contrary to concerns that the party might lean away from its support for Israel.”

Despite the positive reception, Berman acknowledged ongoing challenges, particularly in academic and media spheres where anti-Zionist sentiments can sometimes overshadow progressive discourse. The Zioness Action Fund has been actively engaging in conversations about these issues, including a panel discussion at the convention addressing campus antisemitism. Berman highlighted the efforts of Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), who is pushing for increased funding for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights to better handle antisemitic incidents on campus.

“This issue is often politicized, but the reality is that systemic and institutionalized antisemitism on campuses requires concrete solutions,” Berman noted. The Zioness Action Fund aims to address these challenges head-on by advocating for increased resources and legislative support.

Looking ahead, Berman is aware of potential shifts in political dynamics that could affect pro-Israel representation within the Democratic party. She acknowledged concerns about the Democratic Party’s future stance, particularly if progressive factions within the party gain more influence. “We need to ensure that our ideological home remains a place where Jews can advocate for our values,” Berman explained. “It is essential for us to be vigilant and actively engaged to safeguard our place within the Democratic Party.”

Berman also highlighted the creeping isolationism within the Republican party as a long-term risk for pro-Israel voters.. She pointed out that while the Democratic Party is currently grappling with internal challenges, the Republican Party’s stance could pose a significant threat to Israel’s support in the long run. “The isolationism seen in some parts of the Republican Party is a serious threat to Israel,” she warned.