Your Daily Phil: Tripping to transcend burnout: Shefa’s first psychedelics retreat

What You Should Know

American nonprofits brought in some $4 billion in donations on Tuesday, representing a roughly 11% increase from last year’s $3.6 billion, the nonprofit GivingTuesday estimated yesterday.

Long since moved beyond its Jewish beginnings, the GivingTuesday concept — launched at the 92nd Street Y in New York as a charitable rebuke of the consumerist Black Friday and Cyber Monday — now serves as the unofficial launch date for all nonprofits’ final push for end-of-year donations. Since its creation in 2012, the nonprofit says that $22.5 billion has been raised through the annual fundraising initiative.

“Year after year, millions of people across the globe make GivingTuesday a priority, not because it’s a trend or because it’s new, but because generosity is woven into how we care for each other,” GivingTuesday CEO Asha Curran said in a statement. “The fact that people show up so strongly not just on GivingTuesday, but every single day, in the spirit of generosity, speaks volumes about our ability to unite around a shared vision for a better world, especially during a year as challenging as this one — one full of upheaval, uncertainty and loss in communities and across sectors.”

According to GivingTuesday, some 19.1 million people made financial donations on Tuesday, a modest 3% increase from last year. In addition, 13.5 million people donated goods and 11.1 million people took part in volunteering, a 20% increase from 2024.

“The continued growth in participation signals that more and more people are recognizing the power of collective action to create lasting change,” Curran said.

