Your Daily Phil: Remembering Bruce Slovin, the mastermind behind Center for Jewish History

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

For the past week, I have been the guest of the Tulsa (Okla.) Jewish Federation, visiting the community as its first Elson Israel fellow, a new initiative funded by and named for a son of the city, Bill Elson, who made an undisclosed gift to the federation for Israel-related programming.

Yes, you may be wondering, there is a Jewish community in Tulsa, and it is a relatively robust one at that. Its small numbers — a few thousand people — belie its significance. It is home to two major Jewish philanthropic families, the Schustermans and the Kaisers, as well as numerous smaller but still substantial family foundations, most notably the Zarrow Family Foundations.

Speaking to nearly all of the city’s Jewish institutions — its two synagogues, Jewish federation and Jewish Community Center and Jewish retirement home — I enountered there a community that has its own unique struggles and internal debates but also one that is grappling with many of the same questions that other Jewish communities are facing: How do we keep the next generations engaged in Jewish communal life and instill in them the Jewish values that we prize? How do we keep the Jewish community united when so many political and cultural and technological forces are ripping us apart? How can we help Israel, a country we care so much about, but also struggle with?

In the eight talks that I delivered over seven days — whew! — I sought to offer some thoughts on these fundamental issues based primarily on the reporting that we have done at eJewishPhilanthropy, from the latest data on the post-Oct. 7 “Surge” in Jewish engagement to innovative Jewish early childhood education models and initiatives looking to bridge the gap between American Jewish teens and their Israeli counterparts.

I also examined the myriad challenges facing the Israeli people that don’t always make the headlines focusing on the war in Gaza — from the “oncoming tsunami of war-related psychiatric illness”, the country’s overextended welfare system and shortages of bomb shelters in vulnerable communities — and the ways that philanthropy, particularly American Jewish philanthropy, can play a serious, impactful role in addressing them.

And I reflected on the history of American Jewry’s relationship with Israel and Zionism, from the two American Jews who were killed in the Battle of Tel Hai — one of the formative events in Zionist history — to the Jewish American World War II veterans who helped create and fought in the Israeli Air Force in the War of Independence. (Tulsa, it turns out, is connected to the latter story, having hosted in 1949 some 40 Israeli soldiers studying to be aircraft mechanics at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology, one of whom, Bob Golan, later returned to the city and lived there until his death in 2016.)

Leaving Tulsa, I am buoyed by the small but invested community’s concerns. Their worries for the future evince their connection to the Jewish People and their hopes for its prosperity.