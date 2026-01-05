Your Daily Phil: Public infighting imperils Mothers Against Campus Antisemitism
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a growing feud between the founder of Mothers Against Campus Antisemitism and the board of the nonprofit that she launched. We examine a pledge by American Haredi donors to withhold funding for Israeli yeshivot that disparage the Israel Defense Forces. We speak with friends and colleagues of South African-born Israeli entrepreneur and philanthropist Morris Kahn, who died last week, and look at Jewish communal legislative priorities going into 2026. We feature an opinion piece by Karen Kolodny reflecting on what she’s learned over the past year, and another by Tamar Bodek Mala about the significance of hospitals in the rehabilitation of northern Israel. Also in this issue: Sigrid Rausing, Romi Gonen and Deryn Sousa.
In the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, Elizabeth Rand launched the Facebook group Mothers Against College Antisemitism. Less than a month later, MACA had over 42,000 members, reaching 60,000 within a year, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.
In response to calls to action, members — affectionately known as MACAbees — flooded campus administrators’ inboxes and voicemails with complaints, calling for professors to be fired, pro-Palestinian programming to be cancelled and Israel divestment resolutions to be rejected. Rand served as the face of the movement, appearing in major media outlets including The New York Times, pushing to crush encampments and deport foreign protesters.
At Rand’s behest, in December 2024, The MACA Foundation, Inc. was approved as a 501(c)(3), under which she acted as president of the board before stepping down in November. Today, she’s grappling with the board for control of what she considers to be her baby, and on Friday, she received a cease-and-desist letter demanding that she halt any actions related to MACA.
The situation, Rand told eJP, is synonymous with giving “a child up for adoption because you think that the child will have a better life than you can give it, but you still want to have some visitation and you want to be able to still see that child. That is how I envisioned my leaving the board. However, that’s not what happened.”
Since its inception, the group, whose acronym resembles and politics are often in line with President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement, has inflamed controversy, accused by critics of stifling free speech on campus through intimidation and by former members of banning people with what Rand and the group’s leaders seemed to be divergent views on Israel, Zionism and Palestinian rights.
But over the past three weeks, the MACA Facebook page has become entrenched with infighting between Rand and the board, with Rand controlling the narrative by deleting posts with opposing views and banning members, including the entire current board.
Members of the Facebook group, supporters of MACA and campus officials described the internal feud to eJP as distressing and counterproductive.
RELIGIOUS DEBATE
Over 100 U.S. Haredi donors pledge to withhold support for Israeli yeshivot that oppose IDF
At least 100 Haredi donors and lay leaders in the United States have pledged to withdraw financial support from Israeli yeshivot and other religious institutions that publicly denigrate the Israel Defense Forces. First reported in the Israeli Haredi press, the pledge, which establishes a “Coalition for Talmud Torah and Security,” underscores divisions between the Israeli and Diaspora Haredi communities surrounding the Israeli military, in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas war and amid ongoing tensions in Israeli society surrounding Haredi conscription, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.
‘In good conscience’: “We cannot in good conscience support institutions whose public posture undermines those charged with defending Jewish life. Accordingly, we will only provide financial support to Torah institutions that do not publicly speak against, protest or delegitimize the IDF while they bear the burden of defending Jewish lives,” the letter reads. Currently, the public list of signatories sits at just over 100, though the full number has grown closer to 1,000, Rabbi Nechemia Steinberger, senior program officer at Maimonides Fund, who leads the group’s Haredi philanthropy department, told eJP. The listed donors range from mid-level givers to top donors within the community, he said. The pledge quickly faced criticism within the Haredi world almost immediately after it was published, resulting in several signers backing out of the initiative, claiming to have been misled about its purpose.
BARUCH DAYAN EMET
Morris Kahn, Israeli entrepreneur and philanthropist who backed moonshot, remembered as ‘visionary’
Morris Kahn, the South African-born Israeli entrepreneur-turned-philanthropist who died last week in New York at 95, was hailed by friends and colleagues as a visionary, willing to stake his fortune and reputation on literal moonshots and also on saving the lives of impoverished children in need of heart surgery, reports Rachel Gutman for eJewishPhilanthropy. Born on March 5, 1930, in Benoni, South Africa, Kahn was active in the Habonim Zionist youth movement and made aliyah in 1956 with his wife, Jacqueline, and their two young sons. His breakthrough came in 1968 when he won a government tender to produce Israel’s Golden Pages telephone directory, leading to the co-founding of Amdocs in 1982. Amdocs grew into a global leader in telecom billing software, now with a market capitalization of $8.85 billion.
Mission-driven: In his later years, Kahn devoted himself almost entirely to philanthropy, investing roughly $200 million across a range of causes — from the environment to medical research to therapeutic horseback riding and protecting Israel’s democracy, among many. “For him, the issue of naming or ego didn’t exist — he didn’t care at all, he didn’t demand it, he didn’t ask for it,” Amos Elad, vice president for development and alumni affairs at Tel Aviv University, told eJP. “He did it for the impact, to advance the issue or advance the field.” Kahn is perhaps best known now for backing SpaceIL, an Israeli nonprofit aimed at sending a spacecraft, dubbed Beresheet, to the moon. The effort, which was largely funded by Kahn, was partially successful in 2019, with the craft entering lunar orbit — making Israel the seventh country to realize the feat — but crashing onto the surface.
ON THE AGENDA
Security remains Jewish community’s top lobbying priority for 2026
Going into 2026, Jewish community groups said their advocacy priorities for Congress and the federal government remain largely consistent, with a focus across many of the major advocacy organizations on bolstering community security through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program and tackling antisemitism online, reports Marc Rod for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
The hurdles: While Congress has increased its attention to Jewish communal issues in the years since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel, including a string of high-profile hearings on antisemitism and several bills passed to support Israel and combat Iran, many key legislative priorities for the Jewish community — including bills on antisemitism and substantial increases to annual security funding for nonprofits — have remained stubbornly intractable.
LIFE LESSONS
10 things I learned this past year about Jewish philanthropy
“For years, I called myself a donor. I wrote checks, attended galas and responded to appeals. But last year, my husband and I finally established a donor-advised fund, driven partly by life stage and partly by the upcoming tax law changes. What I didn’t expect was how different I would feel. With money segregated specifically for giving, I find myself researching more carefully, thinking strategically about impact, planning rather than reacting. The shift from donor to philanthropist has changed how I see myself in relation to the causes I care about: more empowered, more thoughtful, more generous,” writes Karen Kolodny, a longtime nonprofit professional and advisor, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
New year, new plan: “Last year taught me that Jewish philanthropy stands at an inflection point. We face unprecedented challenges — stretched resources, generational shifts, existential threats to Israel and Jewish communities worldwide. But we also have unprecedented opportunities. Creating my DAF forced me to think differently about strategy and legacy. Working with philanthropists and nonprofits has made me proud of our community’s generosity and impact. But pride isn’t enough. As we begin 2026, the future of Jewish philanthropy requires all of us — donors and organizations — to show up differently. Donors as partners, not ATMs. Organizations as vehicles for donor vision, not just recipients of charity. Collaboration over competition. Innovation alongside tradition.”
GOOD MEDICINE
Resilience in practice: Why hospitals are key to northern Israel’s renewal
“In an almost unimaginable year of war, uncertainty and disruption, something extraordinary happened in Israel’s north: a major rehabilitation center was established, opened and began operating. While rockets fell, communities were evacuated and medical teams worked under constant strain, professionals across disciplines mobilized with a shared sense of purpose. Physicians, nurses, therapists, administrators, government partners and philanthropic supporters all stepped forward. The result was not merely continuity, but growth. This is what resilience looks like in practice, writes Tamar Bodek Mala, the CEO of the Friends of Tzafon Medical Center Association, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Engines of recovery: “If Israel seeks a strong, stable north, the path forward is clear. Regional rehabilitation requires institutions that people trust, rely on and choose to build their lives around. The public health system has already demonstrated its capacity to lead under the most difficult conditions. With strategic vision and sustained philanthropic partnership, it can continue to serve as one of the most powerful engines of recovery and resilience for northern Israel.”
Twist of Faith: In a Times of Israel opinion piece, Steven Windmueller examines the state of religion in America as we enter 2026. “‘Stable volatility’ may best define the American religious landscape. While the long-term decline in traditional religious affiliation has slowed, the ways Americans engage with faith are shifting toward personalization, mental health, and political identity. … Within the Jewish communal tent, we can observe a number of specific trends: In the U.S. about a quarter of adults who were raised Jewish no longer identify as Jewish. The latest data on the “Surge” found that 31% of the Jewish community is more engaged than before the attacks of October 7th, 2023. … The number of new Jewish boutique, alternative religious and spiritual initiatives is slowing, and the amount of funding directed to some of these counter-cultural, non-denominational models however appears to be leveling off. … One can readily expect that the power and message of religion will continue to flourish, even as the instruments of faith have in some cases been weakened and are being recast today in new and innovative forms.” [TOI]
Oh, the Humanity: In The Sunday Times, Sigrid Rausing discusses her decision to cut funding to human rights groups that supported the Oct. 7 terror attacks and the blowback her foundation received for it. “Atrocities against civilians are obviously contrary to human rights and international humanitarian law, and we cancelled our contracts with the groups in question. It wasn’t a hard decision to make, but it drew criticism from activists in the US who seemed to have wilfully misunderstood what we did and why. … Nothing much happened after our bruising social media experience. There were whispers and conversations behind closed doors. Some members of the International Human Rights Funders Network were said to be ‘uncomfortable’ about sharing a platform with us at a conference, so we withdrew. We should have held our ground, I now think — we might have persuaded some of them that sympathy with a cause (or a people) can never justify violence against civilians. … As for the Sigrid Rausing Trust, we now have a more limited regional focus (Eurasia, the Balkans and Turkey), fund more anti-corruption work and have started a number of focused initiatives. One of our grantees in Serbia told me last year that she doesn’t have hope, she has commitment. I feel much the same.” [SundayTimes]
Some 400 young Jewish adults take part in ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran’s fourth annual “Race for Inclusion” last Wednesday, running a 2.5-kilometer course around the southern Israeli rehabilitation village to raise money for the organization. The participants came from the Alexander Muss High School in Israel, the Jewish National Fund-USA’s Alternative Winter Break and from a number of gap-year programs, including Midreshet Tiferet, Yeshivat Ashreinu and Amudim. Following the race, the participants held a dance party with residents of the village, which include people with long-standing disabilities and soldiers and civilians wounded over the past two-plus years of war.
“The whole event felt so communal, positive and uplifting, but the dance party following the race really touched my soul,” said Oliver Ferber, a JNF-USA Alternative Winter Break participant, who won the race. “Everyone was dancing together as one, and I felt so happy to belong to such a beautiful people.”
