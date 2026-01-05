Your Daily Phil: Public infighting imperils Mothers Against Campus Antisemitism

Word on the Street

Newly inaugurated New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing criticism for repealing executive orders issued by former Mayor Eric Adams aimed at tackling antisemitism, including implementing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism and an anti-Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions order. The revocation of those orders came as part of a blanket repeal of all of Adams’ executive orders following his September 2024 indictment on federal corruption charges, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports…

The Australian Jewish security organization Community Security Group NSW revealed that it had warned local law enforcement of an increased threat of violence ahead of the Hanukkah candlelighting event at Bondi Beach, where 15 people were killed by terrorists…

A new report from the Israel Advanced Technology Industries Association found that more than half of the companies surveyed saw an increase in requests from employees to relocate outside of Israel…

The National Post spotlights “Lech L’Tulsa,” a new initiative by the Tulsa (Okla.) Jewish Federation aimed at enticing Canadian Jews to move to the city…

The New York Times reports on efforts to repatriate items that had belonged to Holocaust victims to their descendants…

The BBC reached a five-figure settlement with an Israeli family from the Gaza envelope whose home a BBC reporting team filmed from without permission in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks…

Former Israeli hostage Romi Gonen recounted multiple incidents of sexual assault during the 471 days she spent in Hamas captivity in Gaza, in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12…

Einav Zangauker, who gained prominence in Israel for her advocacy on behalf of her son, Matan, who was a hostage in Gaza, announced Matan’s engagement to Ilana Gritzewsky; Zangauker was released from Hamas captivity in October 2025, while Gritzewsky, who was also taken hostage on Oct. 7, 2023, was freed in November 2023…

Singer Este Haim married tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin in a New Year’s Eve wedding in Los Angeles…

The St. Louis Jewish Light interviews Eric Sirkin, the new chair of the U.S.-based Friends of the Lone Soldier, which supports Israeli soldiers who do not have parents in the country or do not receive financial support from their families…

Italian police arrested seven people suspected of raising millions of Euros for Hamas…

Israel has suspended the operations of more than three dozen humanitarian organizations in Gaza, including Doctors Without Borders, after the groups failed to meet new NGO requirements, including submitting a list of Palestinian employees…

The Jewish Federations of North America and Jewish Council for Public Affairs defended Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, after the Trump administration barred him and several other digital speech activists from entering the country, citing their support for “extraterritorial censorship.” Ahmed spoke at the JFNA General Assembly in November…

The New York Times profiles Larry and David Ellison, the father-son billionaire media moguls currently at the center of Paramount’s hostile bid to purchase Warner Bros.…

The Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg (Pa.) sold its former Jewish Community Center to the Islamic Al-Huda School for $1.1 million…

The Times of Israel previews the Israeli Diaspora Affairs Ministry’s upcoming antisemitism conference set for late January. The conference’s lineup will once again include several far-right European politicians and few Jewish communal leaders…

Rena Secter Elbaze, the executive director of Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Winnipeg, Canada, which was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti over the weekend, told local press that the community will not be intimidated…

The Chabad house in Kathmandu, Nepal, is temporarily closed following a dispute with the building’s landlord; Rabbi Chezki and Rebbetzin Chani Lifshitz are looking for a new site for the Chabad house, which is a popular site for Israeli and Jewish trekkers and gained fame for hosting the largest Passover Seder in the world…

Morton Sher, the Jewish American fighter pilot whose plane was shot down in China during World War II, was buried late last year, 82 years after his death, after his remains were identified earlier in 2025…

Swiss officials identified the body of Israeli teenager Charlotte Needham and Jewish sisters Alicia and Diana Gunst, who died in a fire at a Swiss ski resort on New Year’s Eve…

Journalist Tatiana Schlossberg, the daughter of Amb. Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, died last Tuesday at 35… Stanley Roth, a Sydney, Australia-based real estate mogul and philanthropist, died on Dec. 28 at 72… Former Orthodox Union head Rabbi Julius Berman, who previously served as chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and chair of the board of Yeshiva University’s Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary, died last week at 90… Richard Pollak, the founder and editor of More magazine, died at 91… Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss, the stepsister of Anne Frank, died at 96… Yehezkel Dror, an Israeli political scientist who helped found the Jewish People Policy Institute, died last Thursday at 98… Holocaust survivor Edward Gastfriend, who was instrumental in the creation of Philadelphia’s Holocaust Memorial Plaza, died at 100… Josef Veselsky, who survived the Holocaust and became a table tennis champion, died on Saturday at 107…