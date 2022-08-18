Your Daily Phil: General Mills flagged by JLens + Danielle Freilich’s new education podcast for parents

Good Thursday morning!

In today's Your Daily Phil, we talk to educator-consultant Danielle Freilich about the launch of her podcast, "No Silly Questions." Below, we look at the latest company to face controversy for its business practices vis-à-vis Israel

JLens, the Jewish investor network, has added General Mills to its Do Not Invest list over the company allegedly removing all Pillsbury-branded products from Israel, amounting to what JLens says is a boycott of the country.

“JLens does not take lightly decisions to add a company to our Do Not Invest list, as our preferred approach is to develop long-term advocacy relationships with companies,” Julie Hammerman, CEO of JLens, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “We remain open to dialogue with General Mills but we have confirmed our conclusions that the company is removing the entire Pillsbury brand…from Israel.”

Activists with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel spent several years lobbying General Mills to end all Pillsbury operations in Israel, with the heirs to the Pillsbury family notably joining the movement. In May, General Mills announced it sold its stake in the company’s Israeli joint venture, passing off the divestment as a business decision rather than an act of BDS.

Months later, JLens says General Mills misled investors. “General Mills tried to explain the divestiture as part of…[a] strategy to move away from refrigerated dough outside of North America, and pointed to a recent sale of a refrigerated dough business in Europe,” JLens said in a statement. “While this may explain the removal of refrigerated Pillsbury dough products from Israel…multiple Pillsbury-branded product lines are being pulled from multiple Israeli distributors that have nothing to do with refrigerated dough.”

The JLens decision against investing in General Mills comes amid a larger reckoning with alleged anti-Israel bias in the financial and business worlds, particularly with environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings. The ratings are used to help investors direct their money to ostensibly ethical companies and funds, but have come under fire for being subjective and misleading.

JLens previously added Morningstar, a Chicago-based investment firm, to its Do Not Invest list for purposefully giving Israeli companies poor ESG ratings. The company has since acknowledged some wrongdoing, and committed to addressing its rating process.

