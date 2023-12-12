Your Daily Phil: ‘Breaking Bread’ to break antisemitism

Good Tuesday morning.

Also in this newsletter: Eric Fingerhut, Mayim Bialik and Chuck Lorre. We'll start with Shine A Light's new "Breaking Bread" campaign. Happy Hanukkah!

Tearing into a shiny braided challah, actress Tea Leoni, comedian Elon Gold, heiress and activist Hannah Bronfman and Rabbi Angela Warnick Buchdahl, senior rabbi of New York City’s Central Synagogue, sit around a table talking about the joys of being Jewish, apparently so convincingly that at one point Leoni, who is Christian, interjected, “I want to be Jewish,” to which Buchdahl quipped, “We’ll take you!” Turning to the topic of antisemitism, Gold recounted a conversation with his teenage son, who “literally out of nowhere just said, ‘Now I see how the Holocaust happened.’ And I’m like, whoa, because he feels that he is hated by everyone just scrolling through social media,” reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther D. Kustanowitz.

This is the new video, “Breaking Bread,” an effort by Shine A Light, which partners with dozens of organizations and companies each year to raise awareness of antisemitism, work that has taken on fresh urgency since Oct. 7. By literally breaking bread together, the initiative’s leadership says, people can learn more about each other and build bridges across differences.

“It’s been difficult for your average person in America to really understand how and what the Jewish community is feeling right now,” Carly Maisel, global CEO of Kirsh Philanthropies and a representative of Shine A Light, told eJP, adding that it makes this work “feel so much more necessary, urgent and challenging.”

Other projects by Shine A Light include a list of resources provided by the initiative’s partner organizations, a guide about talking to young children about a Shine A Light Shabbat conversation guide and a workplace toolkit — published within 48 hours of the Oct. 7 attacks — to help companies create space for Jewish employees who may need support in the aftermath, as well as outreach to the gamer community.

“People are really hungry to do something positive and joyful,” said Megan Nathan, the program and special initiatives director at Kirsh Philanthropies, “and to address a really difficult conversation, especially now, but in a way that kind of breaks down the barriers.” Everything Shine A Light does, she added, is “aimed at creating an environment where we can talk about a tough topic in a way that still provides hope.”

