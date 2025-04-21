Why we must march together

This week, a unique group is coming together to support the Holocaust survivors walking side by side through the haunting grounds of Auschwitz-Birkenau as part of the March of the Living.

For the first time ever, a delegation of dozens of employees from the hi-tech and philanthropic sectors will join the March of the Living in an initiative spearheaded by Nir Zohar, president of Wix, and Micha Kaufman, CEO of Fiverr. The delegation will include Holocaust survivors together with the representatives of leading Israeli companies — including Wix, Fiverr, Jfrog, Qumra Capital, Taboola, Payoneer, Riskified, Pitango and Matrix — and the Merit Spread Foundation, a Jewish global philanthropic organization. The participants will come from different sectors but are united by a cause: To stand and march for memory, truth and the dignity of survivors.

This year’s march is more than just symbolic. For a significant number of Holocaust survivors, this may be the last time they are able to physically participate. These are men and women, now in their 80s, 90s and even older, who have carried history not just in books or archives but in their bones and souls. They have testified, educated and wept so that the world would not forget.

We are here to honor them while they are still with us.

We also support this cause because this moment demands something from us. We stand and march together because we need to say succinctly and loudly that antisemitism is not a relic of the past.

Since the massacre of Oct. 7, 2023, Jew-hatred has raised its head in every single sector and around the world. It is no longer merely to be found on the margins of society, the exclusive domain of extremists, but in the highest portals of power — in government, in the media, on university campuses and on streets of major cities around the globe. Jews are being shunned and hunted once again. Synagogues are being attacked, Jewish shops boycotted and Jews thrown out of NGOs, unions and academia.

And with this rise in antisemitism comes its twin: distrust of the Jew and disbelief in the reality of our experiences, which leads to Holocaust denial, appropriation and distortion. It is fueled by ignorance and hatred, and it is spreading like wildfire. If ever there was a time to say “Never Again” with more than just words, it is now.

As a founder of a leading fintech group, I believe that innovation must be tethered to ethics and memory. We are creating machines with artificial intelligence that can learn, and it is our responsibility to ensure they learn the right things; that includes embedding historical truth, human dignity and moral clarity into the technologies of the future.

As a philanthropic leader, I know that community and memory are inseparable. Together, we support survivors not only because they endured history’s worst atrocity, but because they remind us of what resilience and humanity look like. Many live with fragile health and precarious economic conditions. They deserve more than our reverence — they deserve our resources, our advocacy and our presence.

Supporting the March of the Living is not a ceremonial gesture for me. It is a commitment to partnership across industries, generations and ideologies. It is about raising our voices on platforms digital and physical to say that facts matter, that survivors matter and that the lessons of Auschwitz must not be buried with those who survived it.

The march of the delegation of survivors and supporters together, side by side, reflects a shared commitment to resilience, mutual responsibility and the fight against antisemitism in order to build a safer future.

We invite others — from hi-tech, finance, education, entertainment and civil society — to join us. Not just to march, but to act: to fund survivor care, to amplify their stories, to fight hate in all its forms and to ensure that the world they helped rebuild continues to stand on the pillars of justice and truth.

This is a moment that we dare not shirk, for the past, the present and the future. Much of the world might have forgotten about the path that leads to Auschwitz, but we have not; and while one should not compare anything to the Holocaust, the shadows of history are there for all to witness.

As we walk through the ashes of history, we will carry a message, etched in every step: The future is watching. Let it see that we did not look away.

The writer is founder and CEO of Alpha, a fintech group, and the Merit Spread Foundation, a nonprofit aiming to create a new standard in philanthropy by making giving more efficient and personalized through innovative solutions.