Why engineers will be instrumental in shaping Israel’s postwar future 

The Oct. 7 terror attacks and ensuing war have plunged Israel into one of the most challenging periods in the history of the country, with impacts that extend far beyond the battlefield. Overcoming this ordeal requires a nationwide mobilization to mitigate the war’s impact on the economy and all aspects of society.

A paramount priority is fortifying Israel’s greatest resource: its human capital. It is the people of Israel, their ingenuity and creativity, that have earned our country its reputation as the Start-Up Nation.

The circumstances that preceded the outbreak of the war starkly revealed the need for and importance of human critical thinking for optimal usage of advanced technologies. While technology unlocks vast data streams, converting that raw information and machine analysis into actionable insights requires skilled human analysts to identify flawed patterns and faulty assumptions. This underscores the high-tech industry’s increasing demand for engineers with multidisciplinary knowledge and competencies like critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving.

With this in mind, and backed by industry dialogue, we at Afeka Academic College of Engineering in Tel Aviv began an ambitious yet essential process of transforming the way we educate the next generation of engineers.

For years, Afeka has been leading a transformation towards competency-based engineering education to equip our students with the knowledge, skills, values and attitudes that will help them succeed — in their studies, in their jobs and in their lifelong careers. Now, in the wake of the war, the importance of instilling such competencies has become even more apparent. Rebuilding and rehabilitating Israel in the aftermath of Oct. 7 is a challenging endeavor that requires leadership, strategy, creativity, critical thinking, teamwork and a firm commitment to our values.

The essence of engineering is developing pioneering technologies to improve human life, create a better world and drive progress. In this landscape, engineers will be a critical component not only in the success of Israel’s high-tech industry and overall economy but in its global positioning as a leader in quality human capital as well.

Engineers will play a key role in Israel’s economic resilience once the war is over. According to the Israel Innovation Authority, the high-tech sector remains an indispensable component of the Israeli economy, contributing nearly one-fifth (19.7%) of Israel’s GDP last year and accounting for more than half of the nation’s exports. High-tech continues to assume a prominent place in Israel’s economic outlook, and the economy at large is poised to bounce back from this tumultuous period. For Israel’s aspiring young engineers, this means that there will be ample jobs to fill in the years to come — and Afeka stands ready to produce the skilled professionals who can ably fill them, ushering the start-up nation into its next era of post-war prosperity.

This is precisely why Israel’s next generation of engineers need our support. Over 42% of Afeka students have served their country in the current war, many for extended periods. It is our duty and moral obligation to ensure they complete their studies successfully and on time. Afeka College has answered the call by launching the “AsOne” fundraising campaign to support our students, and the reservists among them in particular, so that we can continue to meet the needs of Israel’s high-tech industry.

With Israel’s high-tech industry as a pillar of economic stability and national security, especially during these critical times, the need for skilled engineers who can innovate and develop cutting-edge technologies with transformative impact has never been greater.

Ami Moyal is the president of Afeka Academic College of Engineering in Tel Aviv and a former high-tech company CEO.