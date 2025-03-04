Trump’s climate policies and disaster-response cuts must be a wake-up call for Jewish communities

Jewish philanthropists are readying for the Jewish Funders Network’s annual convening, where we will come together as a community that has always stepped up in times of crisis, whether responding to rising antisemitism, security threats or the war in Israel.

But amid these pressing concerns, there is another existential crisis that demands our foresight and action: climate catastrophe.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

The science is clear. Rising temperatures and intensifying storms, wildfires and flooding are reshaping the geography of human survival. Jewish communities are disproportionately vulnerable because of where we are located. Sea-level rise threatens Miami Beach’s Jewish schools and synagogues. In New York, home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel, storms like Hurricane Sandy have already devastated communities. California’s raging wildfires force Jewish families to evacuate year after year, destroying homes and communal institutions. And in Israel, rising heat and water scarcity threaten both daily life and national security.

Meanwhile, in the United States, President Donald Trump’s rollbacks on climate protections and FEMA cuts have weakened our ability to respond to disasters, leaving Jewish communities with a stark choice: Prepare for the worst where we are, or start thinking about strategic relocation.

Identifying climate-safe havens

If Jewish communities must consider climate migration, we need a strategic, values-driven approach. Safe havens must uphold democratic values, strong healthcare systems, excellent education and robust Jewish infrastructure. Cities like Minneapolis, Minn., and Ann Arbor, Mich., meet many of these criteria, but have also seen rising antisemitism. Meanwhile, the recent flooding in Asheville, N.C., shows that even seemingly stable locations are not immune to climate shocks. No place will be perfect, which is why we must assemble experts in climate science, real estate and Jewish communal planning to assess long-term viability.

The global perspective: Israel and migration options

In Israel, climate adaptation is more complex. Unlike American cities, mass migration is neither feasible nor desirable. Instead, we must prioritize investments in water access, heat resilience and climate-smart infrastructure. Israel’s leadership in innovation could turn parts of the country into models for climate-adapted living — if we invest now. Globally, wealthier individuals may buy “golden passports” for climate-stable countries, while descendants of Holocaust survivors can reclaim citizenship in Germany and Austria, which may be better positioned for climate stability.

The role of philanthropy

Jewish philanthropy has always been about ensuring our people’s survival. Now, we must apply that same urgency to climate adaptation. This means funding resilience efforts in at-risk Jewish hubs, strengthening Jewish infrastructure in climate-stable regions, and providing support for Jewish communities forced to relocate post-disaster.

But it also means advocacy: Our federations, synagogues and JCCs must push for policies that protect our communities from worsening climate threats. This includes disaster preparedness, wastewater system upgrades and stronger climate resilience measures.

A call to action

Some will argue that Jewish communities are too invested in their current locations to consider moving. Nevertheless, history has shown that Jewish communities thrive when we anticipate change rather than react to it. If we fail to plan now, climate catastrophe could force us into chaotic, crisis-driven migrations. But if we act with foresight and resilience — the very qualities that have sustained Jewish life for millennia — we can build a future where Jewish communities flourish in safe, sustainable environments.

The time to act is now. Our future depends on it.

Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi is the co-founder of the Mizrahi Family Charitable Fund. She also serves as a Maryland Climate Commissioner.