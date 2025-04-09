The beautiful chaos of microgiving

Let me tell you about the time the mother of my friend from elementary school — I hadn’t spoken to this woman in decades — popped into my inbox with a $50 donation and a note saying she was “proud of me.” I nearly spit out my coffee! There I was, an executive now, running a fundraising campaign, when these ghosts of my past started appearing with their credit cards drawn.

That’s the magic of microgiving that I never saw coming.

In our post-Oct. 7 world, everything feels simultaneously urgent and impossible. We scroll through devastating headlines while sitting in carpool lines, wondering how on earth we as individuals can possibly make any difference at all. The problems seem mountain-sized, and our capacity to help feels… well, decidedly molehill-sized.

This is exactly where microgiving enters the chat.

When we create crowdfunding campaigns where every dollar is matched, something extraordinary happens. Suddenly, the $18 donation your aunt’s neighbor’s friend makes — the one she almost didn’t give because “What difference would it really make?” — becomes $36. And when combined with hundreds of other small gifts, it transforms into something substantial.

I’ve discovered that there’s something psychologically powerful about telling potential donors their contribution will be doubled. It’s like finding out the grocery store is having a BOGO sale. Instantly, your brain recalculates the value proposition: That $25 donation? It’s actually $50 of impact! Who doesn’t love getting twice the bang for their charitable buck?

(Sidenote: I secretly believe matching campaigns trigger the same part of our brains that gets excited about two-for-one ice cream cones. We’re all just grown children with credit cards and a desire to help others, aren’t we?)

What’s truly beautiful about microgiving is how it democratizes philanthropy. Not everyone has a trust fund or can write those giant novelty checks. But almost everyone can find $10, $25 or $50 within their budget, especially when they know it’s being pooled with others and matched. This creates an inclusive giving environment where participation isn’t limited to the wealthy few.

I witnessed this firsthand at Aish during our successful Causematch campaign last month, which succeeded in raising more than $4 million in microgrants that will be used to make a huge impact in providing free education and sharing Jewish wisdom with millions of Jews around the world. People who would never consider themselves “donors” in the traditional sense suddenly become enthusiastic participants in our giving campaigns. They share on social media, they tell friends, they become part of something bigger than themselves and make a significant difference.

And here’s the slightly selfish confession: Microgiving campaigns make asking for money so much less awkward! When I reach out to my network (including those elementary school connections who somehow still follow my life), I’m not asking for thousands. I’m essentially saying, “Hey, would you consider skipping your fancy coffee today and helping this cause instead?” That feels doable for both the asker and the giver.

The psychological impact goes beyond the fundraising totals. In times of crisis — and let’s be honest, post Oct. 7 has been exactly that — people desperately need to feel effective, to believe their actions matter. When they can contribute within their means and see their gift multiplied, it creates a powerful antidote to the feeling of helplessness. Every time someone makes a small donation and watches our campaign thermometer rise, they experience a moment of agency in a world that often feels out of control. They become part of a collective effort, a community of givers making waves together.

I think about those parents from my elementary school days, sending their $50 donations decades after watching me on the playground. They didn’t just support our cause; they found a way to reconnect, to show they’ve been silently cheering me on all these years. Their contributions weren’t just financial. They were deeply personal affirmations.

And isn’t that what giving should be? Personal, accessible, meaningful… and maybe just a little bit magical when it all comes together.

So the next time you wonder if your small donation matters, remember: In the world of microgiving, there are no small gifts — only mighty ripples that, when combined, create waves of change.

Jamie Geller is the chief communications officer and global spokesperson for Aish, following a distinguished career as an award-winning producer and marketing executive with HBO, CNN and Food Network. She is the founder of Kosher Network International, which she built into the world’s largest Jewish food and lifestyle media company, reaching an audience of 5 million and garnering over 1 billion views. An eight-time bestselling author, Geller has been featured in publications such as The New York Times, Forbes, and The Wall Street Journal.