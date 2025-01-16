Sustaining unprecedented growth in Jewish engagement

As a new year begins, Jewish nonprofit leaders face a question that is as fundamental as it is ironic: How do we sustain the unprecedented growth in Jewish engagement that followed Oct. 7?

It’s a fundamental question because fueling growth has always been central to our work. The irony lies in what catalyzed this moment.

The Hamas terrorists who stormed Israel’s borders on 10/7 — and the innumerable extremists that have supported them in the diaspora over the 18 months since — sought to kill not only Jewish people, but the Jewish spirit as well. While they succeeded in killing more than 1,200 people, the vast majority of them Israeli civilians, on that horrific day, they failed miserably at their broader objective.

Across the Jewish world, our community has united in record numbers. According to a recent study conducted by Jewish Federations of North America, some 43% of Jews have sought to or have engaged more with Jewish life since October 2023.



At Hillel Ontario, we see this surge firsthand. As the largest Hillel in the world, we’ve experienced a 40% year-over-year growth in student engagement and, already this school year, we’re poised to increase that growth further.

To meet these exceptional demands, I am focused on four key areas:

First and foremost, we must recognize that the world — and thus, our work — has fundamentally changed. While antisemitism has always plagued the Jewish people, its presence is today more overt and in the open.

Hillel has always been a space for young Jewish adults to gather and share in their identity. But over the past 15 months, we’ve operated in a landscape of open hostility and vicious misinformation campaigns. Make no mistake — Hillel is not just a place for Bagel Brunches in a post-10/7 world.

In this new reality, our programming and campus leaders have emerged bolder than ever. What we’re experiencing at Hillel mirrors a broader shift for Jewish institutions: every organization is reimagining how best to serve and strengthen our community in an increasingly difficult and charged climate.

Understanding this changed landscape, we must focus our attention on staying relevant to the needs and desires of the constituents we service. Students are increasingly demanding tools to advocate, spaces to process grief and trauma, and a platform to loudly celebrate their Jewish and Zionist identities. We’ve stepped up by expanding our advocacy and wellness teams, and supercharging public celebrations of Jewish life. This transformation in how we seek to move the needle on campus is more than a response to external factors. It’s the new foundation of our work.

Given that, we must speak truth, without compromise. That means using our voice — loudly — to advocate across multiple channels on campus, engaging university administration, faculty and students – Jewish and non-Jewish alike. We cannot, and will not, be silent.



But speaking truth extends beyond campus activism. With our stakeholders, we’re direct about the resources required to meet this moment. With our community, we share both the challenges and possibilities of Jewish campus life. We do so because when we speak with clarity about our needs and realities, we strengthen our ability to serve in this pivotal chapter.

Finally, we must be relationship-focused. While our programming has grown bolder, it’s the relationships we build through them that create lasting change. For students, each moment of connection builds their identity and confidence as Jewish adults. With stakeholders, we create meaningful partnerships that empower the next generation of Jewish leadership by virtue of tzedakah.

What began as an attack meant to destroy Jewish life has instead drawn Jews back to their communal institutions in unprecedented numbers. The question now is how to sustain this vital growth.



The answer lies in how Jewish organizations have fundamentally transformed, moving beyond social programming to include spaces for meaningful connection, bold advocacy and proud Jewish expression. This transformation manifests in how we recognize emerging needs, speak difficult truths and build genuine relationships. Through these changes, we create the safe and empowering spaces that Jews increasingly seek in the post-10/7 world.

Jay Solomon is the chief advancement officer for Hillel Ontario.