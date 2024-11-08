Paying tribute to Bernie Marcus, who empowered young Jews

We mourn and pay tribute to Bernard “Bernie” Marcus, z”l, who died on Monday night. Bernie was an extraordinary philanthropist, visionary and steadfast supporter of Jewish communities around the world, and especially in Atlanta. As such, we wanted to share reflections from both the national and local perspective.

Rabbi Micah Greenland, international director of NCSY

I had the privilege of meeting Bernie, and I was deeply impressed by the genuine interest he showed in understanding the impact of his philanthropy on teens. He was particularly moved by how his funding not only strengthened their connection to Israel, which he anticipated, but also deepened their connection to Judaism, which was a surprising and profound outcome for him.

I am also struck by the incredible staff that Bernie assembled who are committed to building on each success of The Marcus Foundation. After every successful initiative, they focus on how to expand on it, leading to increased investment in JSU (Jewish Student Union) across the country. I cherish my personal friendships with the foundation’s staff, including President Jay Kaimin, Program Director Yoni Kaiser-Blueth and Vice Chairman Mike Leven, all of whom embody Bernie’s passionate commitment to strengthening Jewish life.

As we reflect on Bernie Marcus’ profound impact, we are reminded of the Jewish saying, “Kol Yisrael arevim zeh bazeh” — all of Israel is responsible for one another. Bernie lived this principle in every sense, ensuring that Jewish communities have the strength, resources and unity to thrive. His vision empowered a generation of young leaders who will carry his legacy forward, infusing Jewish communities with hope, resilience and a deep sense of belonging.

We are indebted to Bernie for his boundless generosity, his unwavering dedication and his visionary leadership. His support has opened doors, inspired dreams, and left an indelible mark on the Jewish future. NCSY, along with the entire Jewish community, is forever grateful, and his legacy of giving will continue to inspire and sustain us all, today and for generations to come.

Rabbi Chaim Neiditch, director of the Atlanta JSU

I first met Bernie Marcus in 2010 when I was invited to his office to discuss the future of the Jewish community. Not wanting to assume that this prominent leader would recognize me, I introduced myself. “Hi, I’m Chaim Neiditch,” I said, reaching out to shake his hand. Bernie glanced at his own name tag, gave a small shrug and responded, “I guess I’m Bernie,” before shaking my hand with a warm, disarming smile and a twinkle in his eye. At this meeting, and each subsequent meeting, I was deeply moved by Bernie’s passion for securing the Jewish future and his insightful, strategic thinking about how to strengthen the Jewish community. Bernie’s respect for others and their work left a lasting impression on me. I now realize that his humility was an essential part of who he was, influencing how he approached both philanthropy and mentorship.

In 2012, I was selected by Bernie and the executives from The Marcus Foundation to participate in a year-long cohort that culminated in my participation as a contestant in the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta’s “Shark Tank” event. Little did I know that this experience would not only shape my work with Jewish teens but also pave the way for a mentorship and partnership that would transform Jewish life in Atlanta. Bernie Marcus was one of the three judges, and he helped select me as the winner of the inaugural “Shark Tank” competition. Winning “Shark Tank” was one of the highlights of my career. However, the most meaningful part of that evening wasn’t just winning; it was the belief Bernie had in me and his confidence in my potential to impact and shape the Jewish future. His endorsement sent ripples through the legacy Jewish organizations and brought new-found respect for my work in the community. JSU had already established strong grassroots, and Bernie’s support elevated us and showcased his unwavering passion for supporting our mission.

Bernie continued to be a staunch supporter of JSU and our mission to reach Jewish teens in public and private schools, helping teens connect with their Jewish heritage. His backing has been instrumental in our work, allowing us to engage thousands of Jewish teens across Atlanta. Through his support, we’ve created opportunities that ensure our youth can develop pride in their identity, connect with their heritage, and find meaningful community.

Bernie’s passion and generosity have been nothing short of transformative. Thanks to him, JSU has grown beyond anything I could have envisioned. We’ve expanded programs, provided mentorship, and given these young people a place to belong and grow. Bernie’s belief in the potential of each young Jewish soul and his dedication to uplifting his community have allowed us to accomplish more than we ever could have imagined. His guidance, both in wisdom and in action, has encouraged us to keep raising the bar and reaching higher.

His commitment extends beyond financial support. Bernie has taken an active interest in our work and in the teens themselves. He’s been there, not just as a donor, but as a true partner in building a strong Jewish future in Atlanta. Bernie’s passion for the Jewish people is as inspiring as his success. His guidance and dedication have been invaluable to me and to JSU, and we are forever grateful for his vision and love for our community.

Bernie’s support for JSU has enabled us to impact lives at a profound level, sparking a commitment in these teens that they carry forward into adulthood. The legacy he’s building goes beyond today; it’s about empowering the next generation and ensuring that Jewish identity and pride are cherished and celebrated for years to come. On behalf of the entire Atlanta Jewish community, thank you, Bernie, for your vision, your generosity, and your unyielding support.