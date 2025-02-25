‘No Body Talk Week’: Creating sacred space for our full selves

In a world where appearance often overshadows essence, creating spaces where people can simply be — where their worth isn't tied to how they look — feels more crucial than ever.

“Your soul shines.”

These words, spoken between campers at Eden Village Camp on a summer Shabbat evening, might sound unusual to those accustomed to the typical chorus of “I love your dress!” But for our community, they represent something profound: a conscious choice to create space for deeper connection.

Over a decade ago, we embraced this transformative practice from our friends at Farm & Wilderness. Now, as we prepare to launch National No Body Talk Week from Feb. 26 to March 4, I’m reflecting on its impact.

The guidelines for National No Body Talk Week are straightforward: We take a break from commenting on appearance, whether those comments are positive, negative or neutral. What emerges in that space is nothing short of magical.

This practice resonates deeply with Jewish tradition’s teaching that every person is created b’tzelem Elokim, in the divine image. In today’s world, where young people face unprecedented mental health challenges often tied to appearance and social media, it offers a powerful intervention. It removes a major source of social anxiety and subtle bullying from the equation. Moreover, it becomes a mindfulness practice — and a practice of shmirat lashon, guarding one’s speech — that helps us notice just how often conversations drift toward appearance and how those patterns shape our relationships and self-image.

This isn’t about ignoring our bodies or erasing differences. Rather, it’s about creating an intentional space where other aspects of our humanity can take center stage. When we’re not constantly commenting on appearance, people often feel more freedom to exist comfortably in their bodies, not less. This is particularly powerful for our LGBTQ+ campers, who report feeling more able to experiment with gender expression when they know their choices won’t be subject to constant commentary – even well-meaning compliments.

The timing of No Body Talk Week is intentional. As we enter the joyful month of Adar, Jewish tradition invites us to turn things upside down and imagine different ways of being. Like the story of Purim, which plays with what is hidden and revealed, this practice often reveals deeper connections that were previously masked by surface-level talk.

During No Body Talk Week, communities across North America will explore how this practice might transform their own spaces. We’re offering workshops for educators and parents, supporting young people in giving divrei Torah about their experiences and providing resources for families to have meaningful conversations about what it means to truly see each other.

This is an invitation to experiment, not a prescription. We’re thrilled to be launching this initiative alongside partners from across the Jewish communal landscape — from youth movements to ritual spaces, educational institutions to social justice organizations. Together, we’re opening up a conversation and exploring what it takes to create Jewish spaces where everyone’s inherent dignity can shine through.

To learn more about National No Body Talk Week, register for virtual workshops and access resources for bringing this practice to your community, visit edenvillagecamp.org/nobodytalk.



Simone Lindenbaum Ziv is the director of Eden Village Camp.



Chloe Zelkha is the director of community learning at Eden Village Camp.