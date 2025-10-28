Leverage the potential of legacy giving to sustain Jewish communities

In our rapidly changing world, this form of philanthropy is increasingly necessary to ensure the continuity, resilience and vibrancy of Jewish communities.

At a time marked by uncertainty and rapid change, Jewish organizations face unprecedented challenges in sustaining their missions and serving their communities. While organizations must always plan for the future, the events of the last few months more than ever require institutions to think creatively about long-term financial stability. In this landscape, securing the future of Jewish life demands a proactive approach — one that ensures continuity, resilience and adaptability. Legacy giving emerges as a vital solution, offering individuals an opportunity to make a lasting impact while reinforcing the values that have sustained Jewish communities for generations.

In Jewish tradition, the concept of midor l’dor (from generation to generation) underscores the importance of passing down values, traditions and resources to future generations. Legacy giving, or planned giving, embodies this principle by providing a pathway for individuals to leave a lasting impact on their communities.

Multiple factors contribute to the increasing importance of legacy giving. First, an aging population means more individuals are engaging in estate planning, providing an opportunity for discussions about legacy giving. Second, favorable tax laws encourage individuals to make charitable bequests, benefiting both their heirs and the causes they support.

Finally, donors are increasingly seeking meaningful ways to make a difference, aligning their philanthropy with their personal values and community priorities. A planned gift to a social service organization, for instance, supports vulnerable populations while affirming Jewish values of tikkun olam (repairing the world). A bequest to a Jewish day school ensures access to quality education for generations to come while also ensuring the continuity of Jewish life and tradition.

Legacy giving is not just about financial support; it is an investment in the future of Jewish life. Schools, camps and social service agencies rely on these gifts to fund programs, sustain operations and address unforeseen challenges. As traditional funding sources can be unreliable, planned giving offers a stable and predictable revenue stream that allows organizations to plan long-term.

To leverage the potential of legacy giving, Jewish organizations must adopt proactive and thoughtful strategies:

Get to know people: Focus on building meaningful relationships with donors rather than solely seeking immediate contributions. Understand their passions and priorities.

Start the conversation early: Begin discussions about planned giving well before donors enter their later years. Engage younger community members by emphasizing the enduring impact of their contributions.

Educate and inspire: Share compelling stories of how legacy gifts have transformed lives and sustained institutions. Highlight the alignment between legacy giving and Jewish values.

Simplify the process: Provide clear and accessible information about different types of planned gifts, such as bequests, charitable trusts and endowments. Collaborate with financial advisors and estate planners to demystify the process.

Recognize and celebrate: Acknowledge legacy donors through honors, testimonials and community events. Establishing recognition societies can inspire others to follow their example.

The transformative power of legacy giving cannot be overstated. By including Jewish organizations in their estate plans, donors ensure that their values live on and that the institutions they cherish continue to thrive. Legacy gifts provide the financial stability necessary to address future challenges and seize new opportunities.

As we look to the future, the responsibility to cultivate a culture of legacy giving falls on both organizations and individuals. Together, we can ensure that Jewish communities remain vibrant, resilient and deeply rooted in tradition for generations to come.

Legacy giving is more than a financial decision — it is an expression of profound commitment to the enduring strength of Jewish life. By embracing this impactful form of philanthropy, we honor the past, sustain the present and secure the future of our institutions and communities.

A retired life coach, Michelle Friedman has been a lay leader for over three decades, serving on the boards of nine nonprofit organizations in the Chicago area. She is currently the board chair and development chair of Keshet in Chicago; she also serves on the JDC Global Israel Disability Committee and volunteers on the ADL Advocacy Committee. She is a recipient of the Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies Lay leadership of Excellence award. A dedicated disability advocate for over 40 years, Michelle has authored two children’s books, maintains a blog titled “Blind People Don’t Mingle,” where she writes about disability issues, and is a frequent speaker on disability awareness.