It’s time to take a serious look at digital engagement

The Jewish world thrives on direct contact. From the Shabbat table to shul, the beit midrash to Birthright Israel, summer camp to community centers — it’s how we connect. We bond with each other and to our Jewish identities in proximity to peers, mentors and luminaries. We are an “IRL” people, stronger together.

“Do not separate yourself from the community,” Hillel admonishes (Avot 2:4). But what happens in a new era when community is being redefined? When young people form deep connections online, learning from creators, identifying with influencers and being shaped by content on platforms where the dominant narratives are devoid of any Jewish perspective — and are increasingly fueled by anti-Zionist and antisemitic animus?

If the Jews we hope to reach are on those platforms for hours each day and we are not, can we honestly say we have not separated ourselves from the community?

Social media is arguably the most game-changing force in information-sharing and persuasion since the printing press. While it raises real concerns, such as its impact on teen mental health and its role in spreading disinformation and toxic content, we cannot ignore its influence. It shapes how young people learn, think, connect and form identity. More than entertainment, it is their primary tool for researching, understanding and deciding how to act in the world.

We notice its power most when it works against us. Zohran Mamdani, an obscure councilman months ago, won New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary largely by mobilizing young voters through TikTok and Instagram. Since Oct. 7, 2023, younger Americans, getting news mainly from social media, have become more likely than older generations to embrace antisemitic beliefs. Short-form videos leverage an emotional punch to turn images of suffering in Gaza into sympathy for Hamas, leaving out the context explaining Hamas’s role in that suffering.

Those are real outcomes. World-changing outcomes.

And yet, there is reason for hope. The same tools that can amplify harmful messages can also serve as a powerful platform for positive influence.

Building Jewish pride and connection to Israel

Lost Tribe’s Jewish-proud, Israel-positive posts on TikTok and Instagram reach millions, generating thousands of comments and sparking a vibrant global dialogue about Jewish culture. A year-long study of Lost Tribe’s impact, conducted by Rosov Consulting and funded by the Jim Joseph Foundation, found that young people can be meaningfully inspired toward Jewish pride, identity and purpose, and a stronger connection to Israel, through a deliberate, values-driven embrace of new media.

Even in the darkest times, we spread light — and Jews worldwide connect over what we love about being Jewish.

Lost Tribe’s content creators are role models, influencing Jewish choices. As one teen shared in the Rosov study: “Lost Tribe “made me feel prouder of my Jewish identity. When I go to school, I’ve started wearing my Star of David necklace and my ‘Bring them home’ necklace. I started wearing them with pride and not fearing any reactions that other people might have to me wearing them.”

Rosov’s study found that 84% of Lost Tribe’s digital community say it has strengthened their Jewish pride. That pride serves as a vital shield against rising antisemitism. When teens see their identity reflected positively and authentically, they’re more equipped to withstand hostility. Or as Bari Weiss put it, “To fight antisemitism, be a proud Jew.”

Unlike in-person programs, digital connection is always within reach — and it continues during war or pandemic. When physical gatherings stop, or travel is suspended, digital communities thrive. Digital never shuts down — it only gets stronger.

Lost Tribe mifgashim (encounters) happen 24/7. Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli presence in our community has surged dramatically, growing from 10% to 25% today. We hear from Israelis who join our spaces from bomb shelters, finding comfort and connection in a global Jewish community that cares for them and continues to show up, even in the darkest moments.

And digital connections are real connections –- authentic friendships built through ongoing conversation and shared interests. Teens who may never travel to Israel are building organic relationships with Israelis, experiencing Jewish peoplehood daily. Rosov’s findings confirm this impact: Nearly 75% of participants feel more connected to Jews worldwide, and 1 in 4 have formed close friendships with Israeli peers.

One example: A 15-year-old Israeli living near Tel Aviv discovered Lost Tribe on TikTok and joined our Discord and Minecraft servers. He describes the friendship he built with a peer across the globe:

“He is about my age. He lives in Houston. He is Reform. I call him ‘Texan Ben.’ When we first talked, he showed me around the server. I played with him a lot, I introduced him to my classmates, and I helped him with his Hebrew homework.”

Consistent exposure to lived Israeli experience, language and culture during adolescence becomes a powerful form of preparation for young American Jews. A Diaspora teen who communicates regularly with Israeli peers throughout their formative years will enter college far better equipped to navigate boycott, divestment and sanction (BDS) campaigns and anti-Zionism than one whose understanding of Israel is limited to headlines.

Digital is not an ‘either/or’ but a ‘both/and’

This is not about replacing in-person connection, which will always be at the heart of Jewish life. But if we make a space for digital connection at that heart, we open the door to a future where far more Jews gather at the table.

How do we get there? By no longer treating digital as an afterthought or a marketing tool. Rosov’s study concluded that Lost Tribe users benefit in a way that is comparable to youth in brick-and-mortar youth-serving organizations. Digital engagement is central to modern life, and wields an influence so profound that the cost of absence is one we cannot afford.

If we fail to invest meaningfully in digital engagement, we risk leaving a vital part of our community underserved and disconnected. The time to embrace digital as a core part of Jewish communal life is now. Otherwise, we must ask ourselves: can we truly say our community is whole if we are not there?

Pete Shevenell is the president of Lost Tribe, a nonprofit connecting Jewish teens and young adults through digital media. A passionate advocate for experiential learning, Shevenell is a member of M²: The Institute for Experiential Jewish Education’s Senior Educator Cohort #7.