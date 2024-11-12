Bringing people to the table: The power of Jewish camp in a divided world

Early last summer, during our NJY Camps staff orientation week, I found myself in the dining hall of one of our camps for Shabbat dinner, sharing a table with two staff members: a ceramics instructor from a kibbutz in Israel and a baseball coach from Pennsylvania who was encountering Jewish culture for the first time. It sounds like the start of a joke: A ceramics instructor and a baseball coach walk into a dining hall… but what happened next was much more powerful.

As the evening went on, the baseball coach, gathering his courage, said, “Can I ask you something? And feel free to tell me to be quiet, but I know Israeli people are good, and Hamas is bad… but what’s it really all about?” The ceramics instructor paused, then gently asked, “Do you know what happened on Oct. 7?” He didn’t really. And so, over the next 20 minutes, I watched two people, from opposite corners of life, bridge the gap, seeking understanding and connection through a conversation that they never expected to have.

Courtesy/Ramah Israel

This moment illustrates what Jewish camp is about. Camps provide more than just summer experiences — they create spaces of belonging, acceptance and shared purpose. In a world growing more polarized, Jewish camp is one of the few places where young people can gather, encounter differences and grow in their understanding of others and themselves.

Today’s political landscape, shaped by the rise of populism on the right and equally intense responses from the progressive left, often leaves little room for open dialogue. Research from the Brookings Institute from 2023 shows that “during the past four decades, the two major political parties have steadily moved farther away from each other and are now as deeply divided as they have been for more than a century.” This very idea formed the basis of Harvard professor Robert Putnam’s seminal work, Bowling Alone, in which he argues that increased polarization erodes trust, weakening the civic engagement that holds communities together.

This divide is also personal, affecting daily interactions. A 2023 Pew study found that 61% of Americans describe political conversations with people they disagree with as “stressful and frustrating,” highlighting the challenge of meaningful exchange in today’s climate. Yet bridging these divides is possible with the right conditions and approach. Efforts like those of Resetting the Table, an organization that trains people in the art and science of communicating across differences, remind us that progress requires intentional spaces. Jewish camps are uniquely suited to serve as these spaces, offering many young people one of their first experiences of connecting across perspectives, building empathy and fostering respect — skills they can carry into the broader world.

The recent report from the Jim Joseph Foundation and Rosov Consulting on Powerful Jewish Learning Experiences (PJLEs) emphasizes the impact of immersive experiences like those at Jewish camps, which help young people develop both a strong personal identity and a sense of community. As one participant shared, “Camp… opened my eyes to what community could look like in a way that I really connected with.” Jewish camps serve as sanctuaries, places removed from daily noise, where individuals form bonds grounded in mutual understanding.

The report also shows how camp fosters friendships described as “family-like” and deeply rooted in shared Jewish values. These friendships often last a lifetime and represent the first encounters with a Jewish community beyond family. As one participant recalled, “[Camp] was the first place I felt truly at home.” By giving young people the chance to “push boundaries in a safe environment,” camps build self-confidence, empathy and skills essential for navigating today’s complex social landscape.

At Jewish camps, we see this dynamic every day. Young people sit together, share stories and form relationships that transcend political or cultural divides. They’re not just finding common ground; they’re building resilience, compassion and essential tools for constructive engagement — qualities desperately needed today. These connections are strengthened by camp traditions, like Shabbat, which encourage people to pause, reflect and come together.

The need for these spaces is especially urgent in the face of rising antisemitism and division. The Anti-Defamation League’s Audit of Antisemitic Incidents 2023 found that antisemitic incidents in the United States reached an all-time high last year, with hate crimes also increasing globally. Jewish camps offer a refuge where Jewish youth can embrace their identity and learn to stand proudly in a sometimes hostile world. By bringing people together, camps foster not only a sense of belonging but also the skills to bridge divides.

As Jewish people and community builders, we have a responsibility. Supporting camp is not merely funding a summer program; it’s investing in a vision of community grounded in dialogue and mutual respect. This table — where the most unexpected conversations and connections happen — must remain set for all who come to sit at it. Because if we are to build a world of understanding and care, it begins here, at camp, around a shared table, one conversation at a time.

Sam Aboudara is the chief operating officer and executive director of NJY Camps, one of the largest Jewish camp complexes in North America.