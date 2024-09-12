American Friends of Lubavitch gala highlights bipartisan support for Jewish community

As klezmer music echoed through the Andrew Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., last night dozens of members of the House and Senate gathered alongside more than 100 Jewish leaders, ambassadors and politicos for the annual American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad) Lamplighter Awards gala. At the cocktail reception, guests noshed on kosher charcuterie and sushi as they heard remarks from several pro-Israel stalwarts in Congress including Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY).

During dinner, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was presented with the Lamplighter Leadership Award, a menorah made from rockets fired by Hamas into Israel, for his support for the U.S.- Israel relationship.

“I stand with Israel because it’s a matter of faith for me and it always will be,” Johnson told attendees. “America’s support for Israel has been and must remain bipartisan,” he said. Johnson recalled hosting the inaugural menorah lighting inside the Capitol last Hanukkah, alongside Rabbi Levi Shemtov, who leads American Friends of Lubavitch. “I was surprised to learn that that did not happen before,” Johnson said. “I’m glad we began that tradition.”

Johnson was introduced by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). “There is a special relationship between the U.S. and Israel and our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad and unbreakable,” Jeffries said, adding that he and Johnson are committed to ensuring that support for Israel “remains bipartisan.”

In his speech, Jeffries referred to this week’s Torah portion, which concludes with the obligation to “remember what Amalek did to you on the way” out of Egypt. He said that like Amalek, “the enemy nation of the people of Israel [continues] throughout generations to rear its ugly head.”

“But the Jewish people are resilient and we will stand up for Israel’s right to defend herself. We will stand up to make sure that we crush antisemitism and bury it in the ground never to rise again,” Jeffries said to applause from the crowd.

The usually celebratory event was held against a somber backdrop this year, on the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks — and a few weeks before the first anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, while more than 100 hostages remain held in Gaza. The evening opened with a moment of silence for the victims of Sept. 11, followed by a United States Marine Corps Color Guard tribute. Several Gold Star families and members of the U.S. armed forces were in attendance.

Jeffrey DeBoer, chief executive of the Real Estate Roundtable was also honored at the event. Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog, who was among nearly two dozen ambassadors in attendance last night, delivered remarks to the crowd. Speakers also included Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism and Shelley Greenspan, the White House Liaison to the American Jewish community, who delivered remarks on behalf of President Joe Biden.