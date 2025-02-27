A 360-degree approach to strengthening Israel’s scientific future

Israel has long been recognized as a powerhouse of innovation, with its strength deeply rooted in the minds of its scientists. However, one of the greatest challenges facing the country today is the global dispersion of its brightest talent pool. Every year, a significant number of Israeli scientists and researchers leave the country to pursue academic and professional opportunities abroad.

Now, as we navigate a fragile ceasefire, the need to rebuild Israel has become even more acute. While this brain drain presents a challenge, it also offers a unique opportunity for venture philanthropists who share a passion for a vibrant Israeli future and a strongly connected global Jewish family.

ScienceAbroad, an Israeli nonprofit and global network for Israeli scientists, has developed a 360-degree model designed to support Israeli researchers at every stage of their international journey: before they leave Israel, while they are abroad and after they return home. This holistic approach aims to ensure that Israeli scientists remain connected to their homeland and are given the resources they need to transition seamlessly back into Israeli academia and industry when the time is right.

Before departure: Preparation and guidance

Many researchers who embark on postdoctoral studies abroad face uncertainty about their future careers in Israel. There is a need to provide guidance, mentorship and networking opportunities before they leave, ensuring that they are well-prepared for their experience and remain connected to Israeli institutions from the outset.

Building community and professional networks while abroad

With over 11,000 Israeli scientists and medical doctors across more than 300 academic institutions and hospitals in 40 countries there is already a significant network to tap into. By fostering strong, supportive communities of Israeli researchers worldwide, these communities serve as professional and personal lifelines, helping scientists stay connected to Israel through networking events, job opportunities and collaborations with Israeli universities and industries. At the same time, they serve as a resource to local Jewish communities and the broader academic, scientific and industrial landscape, helping strengthen ties with their local counterparts and serving as ambassadors for Israel.

Returning to Israel: Career placement and reintegration

One of the biggest hurdles for returning scientists is finding the right position in Israel’s competitive academic and industrial landscape. We need to work even closer with Israeli universities, government agencies and private-sector leaders to match returning researchers with opportunities that best utilize their expertise. Whether it’s a tenure-track position, an industry role, or an entrepreneurial venture, let’s ensure that these brilliant minds have a place in Israel’s scientific and technological ecosystem

By facilitating the return of top-tier researchers and integrating them into leading academic and industry positions, we are strengthening Israel’s innovation economy, ensuring technological advancement and reinforcing Israel’s status as a global leader in science and technology.

Our vision at ScienceAbroad is to rebuild Israel by securing its most valuable asset — its human capital — but we cannot do it alone. This mission requires the engagement of a much broader pool of Jewish philanthropists and partners who believe in Israel’s future as a post-war priority: those who understand that the strength of a nation lies in its ability to cultivate and retain its most remarkable minds.

Nadav Douani serves as chief executive of ScienceAbroad.

