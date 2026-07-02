1,000 days since Oct. 7; 1,956 years since Rome breached Jerusalem’s walls; 250 years of American independence

Today marks two things: It has been 1,000 days since the Oct. 7 terror attacks in southern Israel, a cataclysmic event in the history of Israel and the Jewish People, a dividing line between how things were and how they are. And it is the 17th day of the Hebrew month of Tammuz, a minor fast day, that kicks off a three-week period of gradual mourning until Tisha B’Av, when Jews remember the worst calamities that have befallen us. And on Saturday, it will be July Fourth, when America celebrates 250 years since its founding, an event that fundamentally changed the Jewish People and its standing in the world.

These few days represent a whipsawing of emotions. There is mourning for the 1,200 people killed in the Oct. 7 attacks and the hundreds more killed in the wars that followed, along with mourning for the other disasters that the Jewish People has experienced throughout its history. For U.S. Jews, there is also joy and camaraderie to mark the creation of a country that has allowed their community to grow into the powerhouse that it is today.

But for all of these, this is also a time for introspection. As Israel marks the 1,000 days since its worst attack, which kicked off a series of punishing wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran — none of which have been fundamentally resolved — and a historic rise in antisemitism globally, as well as major political shifts in the United States, there must be genuine consideration about the trajectory that Israel and the Jewish People are on today.

More broadly, the three-week lead-up to Tisha B’Av demands both a communal and personal introspection, as Jews are required to not only mourn our collective tragedies but consider what we could have done to prevent them (not hating one another baselessly and viciously, in the case of the destruction of the Second Temple).

Alongside the fireworks and barbecues of July Fourth, the country’s semiquincentennial also invites considerable reflection about the standing of American Jews today. More on this below from Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch.

Widely considered to be unique among the Diasporas, the United States allowed Jews the opportunity to belong to wider society while also maintaining our Jewish identity. In a remarkably short time, Jews writ large were able to move from lives of poverty and crime to prosperity and social integration. There was, of course, antisemitism along the way, as well as general nativism that prompted the U.S. government to close its gates to immigrants — a decision that left millions of Jews in Eastern Europe, where they were eventually slaughtered in the Holocaust. In America, Jews created vibrant institutions of political advocacy, philanthropy, religion, social welfare and education — most of which are still in operation today, even if weakened by growing division and fragmentation.

But alongside the appreciation for the bounty that America has offered its Jews, there is also growing wariness about the future as the “horseshoe” of the antisemitic far right and far left begins squeezing the American Jewish community caught in the middle.

The 250th also encourages a comparison with the previous major anniversary — America’s bicentennial — when American Jews awoke to learn of the Israeli military’s derring-do, Operation Thunderbolt, the daring and dramatic raid that rescued the more than 100 mostly Jewish hostages who were being held by terrorists in Entebbe, Uganda.

As we mark these momentous occasions — the ancient and contemporary; terrific and terrible — we are offered a chance to reflect on the past and chart a course for the future.