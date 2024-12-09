What we’ve learned about Black-Jewish dialogue since Oct. 7 

The horrors of Oct. 7, the coordinated terror attacks against Israel, sent shockwaves across communities worldwide. In its aftermath, Black and Jewish communities in America have found themselves grappling with how to process, respond and support each other. Rekindle, a national nonprofit designed to strengthen Black-Jewish dialogue, rebuild the strong partnership established during the Civil Rights Movement and foster “relational allyship,” has been at the forefront of these efforts.

We started Rekindle in 2021 with a small group of Black and Jewish friends having meaningful discussions at a Cleveland restaurant. Along the way, we decided we should not only revitalize Black-Jewish dialogue locally but build a model that can scale nationally. After graduating nine cohorts of 134 fellows in Cleveland, and with Rekindle chapters launched or launching in 20 cities nationally, we’ve proven that our curriculum and approach work — we can change communities through challenging conversations and meaningful dialogue, one 16-person cohort at a time.

Here’s what we’ve learned and how we can to lead the way forward.

The power of honest connection

One of the most striking lessons is the enduring value of personal connections. The Oct. 7 tragedy underscored how little many Black and Jewish Americans truly understand each other’s histories and lived experiences. For Jews, the antisemitism manifesting globally feels visceral, a continuation of centuries-old persecution. For many Black Americans, the violence in Israel raised questions about justice and oppression on a global scale, often filtered through their own experiences of systemic racism domestically.

What’s critical to note here is that neither group is a monolith; no one Jewish person speaks for all Jews, and no one Black person speaks for all African Americans. Through Rekindle, we’ve seen that fostering meaningful, one-on-one relationships is the key. When Fellows engage deeply, share their stories, and build trust, they move beyond seeing each other as “other” and begin co-creating a shared vision of justice. We don’t ignore areas of tension or disagreement, but we intentionally focus on our communities’ shared values: equity, justice, joy and opportunity.

Rekindle’s impact is tangible and long-lasting: even six months after their fellowship experience ended, over 90% of Rekindle Fellows report that they’ve created new friendships with people from the other community, feel empowered to address the hatred they see, understand the other community better than before, and much more.

Rekindle Fellows gather to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at one of the organization’s monthly alumni programs, this one held at the home of co-founder Matt Fieldman, in May 2024. Courtesy

Complexity Is not the enemy

Black-Jewish relations have always existed within a web of complexity, shaped by history, politics and economics. Through the clear conversation guidelines we’ve created, combined with a robust curriculum and moderator’s guide, Rekindle creates a safe, brave space for diving deep into that complexity. In addition, by requiring Fellows to get together – both one-on-one and in small groups – for intercultural sharing and interfaith experiences, the Fellows in the room build bonds that can withstand the challenges of these triggering topics.

In the wake of Oct. 7, many leaders on both sides have tried to reduce these dynamics to binaries: victim or oppressor, ally or adversary. Rekindle Fellows are well-equipped to reject these false dichotomies. Rekindle’s mantra of “educate, don’t advocate” teaches that talking through complexity, rather than fearing it, leads to breakthroughs. We ask that in moments of tension, we “call in” that Fellow to clarify their point or perspective, rather than “call them out.” These guiding principles foster humility and curiosity, allowing each side to learn without pressure to align ideologically. These moments of vulnerability are where real growth happens. By resisting the urge to simplify, we’ve built a culture where Fellows engage in the nuanced and sometimes uncomfortable realities of each other’s worlds.

Action builds bridges

Talking is essential, but it’s not enough. Rekindle’s focus on collaboration and partnership has shown how we can intentionally transform dialogue into solidarity. Whether it’s launching a Black-Jewish book club, organizing joint service projects or celebrating the holidays together, these efforts translate shared values into tangible outcomes.

This model was especially critical in the wake of Oct. 7. Rekindle alumni reached out to each other directly, and publicly through our alumni WhatsApp group, to offer their empathy and support. These actions demonstrate how allyship is not performative — it’s active, visible and reciprocal.

Is Rekindle a complete course on Black-Jewish history and relations? No. Are we going to solve racism and antisemitism over the course of our 15-hour curriculum? Of course not. But are we a platform for connection, a launching point for action, a place to learn and practice allyship, and a community of changemakers supporting each other? Absolutely.

A call to action

Rekindle is uniquely positioned to scale this model nationwide. Our success in Cleveland and successful implementation nationwide underscores the demand for spaces that foster genuine, sustainable allyship. As we prepare for 2025, we’re doubling down on expanding our reach to 50 active chapters over the next three years, equipping communities with tools for civil dialogue and proving our impact through a third-party evaluation.

Jewish nonprofit professionals at legacy organizations are crucial partners in this work. Across the country, our partners include local Anti-Defamation League chapters, JCRCs and more. The Jewish community has long been a leader in advocating for justice and equity; today, Rekindle provides an opportunity to channel that legacy into a new era of Black-Jewish cooperation. Together, we can dismantle the structures that divide us and forge an alliance that not only survives crises but thrives in their aftermath.

The path forward requires boldness. It’s time for Jewish organizations to invest in platforms like Rekindle that prioritize relationship-building over rhetoric. Let’s be proactive in reaching out, listening and engaging. As allies, we are stronger. As friends, we are unstoppable.

Matt Fieldman and Charmaine Rice co-founded Rekindle in 2021. Fieldman focuses on manufacturing workforce development nationally. Rice is an experienced leadership consultant and learning facilitator.