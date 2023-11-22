WATCH: Community relations and coalition building in times of crisis

On Tuesday, eJewishPhilanthropy News Editor Judah Ari Gross moderated a panel with Amy Spitalnick, CEO Jewish Council for Public Affairs; Jeremy Burton, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston; and Tyler Gregory, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Bay Area about their work following the Oct. 7 attacks and amid rising antisemitism across the United States.

The discussion follows an article in eJP last month, “Stress test for JCRCs’ strategy in wake of Hamas attacks.”

Click below to watch the entire discussion.