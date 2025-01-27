Turning plans into action: Effective tools for combatting antisemitism

The rise in antisemitic incidents has become an undeniable and urgent crisis, one that demands not just strategies but proven solutions. As highlighted in two recent articles — one acknowledging the lack of effective tools to fight antisemitism and another reflecting on the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) admission of its limitations — this moment calls for bold, actionable approaches. The National Jewish Advocacy Center (NJAC) is meeting this challenge head-on, and not with rhetoric but with results-driven initiatives that have been reshaping the fight against antisemitism in America.

For too long, efforts to combat antisemitism focused on monitoring incidents and issuing condemnations, while legal and systemic solutions lagged. It wasn’t until late 2023 and early 2024, driven largely by NJAC and some of our peer organizations, that antisemitism litigation gained momentum. Through strategic impact litigation, we are holding individuals, institutions and corporations accountable when they cross the line from free expression into illegal, harmful actions. Our cases against organizations like UNWRA US, National Students for Justice in Palestine, the Associated Press and Binance are setting transformative legal precedents and ensuring that hate has consequences and that support for terrorism, even under the guise of advocacy or financial transactions, will not go unchecked.

But NJAC’s approach extends beyond the courtroom. We are deploying a network of antisemitism legal clinics to train the next generation of lawyers to combat antisemitism effectively, ensuring this critical work has a sustainable pipeline of skilled advocates. Additionally, the NJAC Institute for Litigation Coordination has become a hub for collaboration on the legal work being done to protect the civil rights of Jewish people in America. It brings together stakeholders, resources and expertise to ensure that no case of antisemitism falls through the cracks. This coordinated, multifaceted approach is not just reactive but a proactive, strategic plan designed to build an infrastructure to protect Jewish civil rights on a systemic level.

The work being done to research, analyze and track antisemitism is invaluable in illustrating the scope of the problem, but the fight requires more than data alone — it requires action. NJAC’s strategic litigation, combined with our educational and collaborative efforts, offers a blueprint for turning plans into real, lasting change. The road ahead remains challenging, but by expanding these proven tools, we can build a future where antisemitism is not just monitored but defeated.

Rabbi Mark Goldfeder is the founder and director of National Jewish Advocacy Center.

Karen L. Berman is the chief operating officer of National Jewish Advocacy Center.