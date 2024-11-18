Moving from the page to the park, PJ Library looks to build community with in-person gatherings

New 'Connector Program' is meant to offer a sense of community to the families that already read the PJ Library books, who may otherwise not engage with Jewish institutions

Like an actor breaking the fourth wall and walking into the audience, PJ Library’s newest chapter is taking it beyond the pages of its popular books to connect Jewish families in simple, meaningful gatherings.

“We’re an institution that touches people in their personal lives,” Meara Ashtivker, director of PJ Library New York, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “When you read a story to your children at bedtime, you’re not just sharing a book; you’re teaching them about holiday traditions and culture. But no one is meant to be Jewish alone; it’s meant to be part of a community. So we’re helping Jewish families connect through dozens of connectors across the New York metro area who are reaching out and bringing people together.”

With coffee dates, children’s activities in parks and holiday celebrations, PJ Library — a project of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation — is looking to use its new Connector Program to address the rising isolation and polarization in the United States, and in the Jewish community in particular.

These events are designed to bring Jewish families together, especially those who may not have a strong connection to traditional religious spaces, such as synagogues and religious schools.

The program’s impact stretches across metro New York, powered by 36 parents and two grandparents who organize gatherings as “connectors.” Liz Mueller, head of the Connector Program for PJ Library New York, explained their approach: “We focus on building community, ensuring every type of family, from single moms to multifaith families, feels they have a place.”

For many, the desire for connection has intensified in recent years. Emma Rabinovich, a physician from Long Island City and a mother, explained how the program has become a lifeline. “Since Oct. 7, everything has changed. The need to feel connected to other people, other Jews in the neighborhood, is so much greater,” she said. “I didn’t seek this out before, but now we’re really looking for solidarity. It’s been a painful year, and we’re trying to connect, to heal however we can. When Shana [Fruchter], the PJ Library connector [in Brooklyn], invited me to her events, she offered my family a renewed sense of belonging and a way to cope through community.”

Fruchter said her gatherings provide an alternative to traditional religious settings, which may feel less welcoming to some families. “In Williamsburg, there are only two synagogues, both Modern Orthodox,” she said. “PJ Library allows families to come together in a way that feels comfortable and open.” Her Purim event at Brooklyn Brewery drew 300 attendees, sparking new friendships among families that might otherwise have remained strangers.

Mueller, who started as a connector herself, is now “the connector of the connectors,” as she describes it. “I want to give them an amazing cohort experience every year. We offer in-person orientation, workshops, online professional development, and a WhatsApp group, so they feel part of a community with each other. My job is to facilitate that because we’re building Jewish leaders through this program. With the grant we provide, we’re able to support them in hosting quality gatherings.”

One such connector, Sivan Voda from Riverdale, began hosting events after seeing a Facebook post from Mueller. As a single mother, she understands the need for accessible spaces. “When I reach out personally, people show up,” she said. Her gatherings, from coffee dates for single moms to a Sukkot celebration attended by 20 families, have created a supportive space where families feel at ease.

“I met one Jewish single mother at the playground who was always busy and, being secular, didn’t prioritize Jewish community events. My gatherings gave her and her kids a chance to socialize and participate in Jewish holidays, and she thanked me for that. It feels good to make a difference in people’s lives.”

For participants like Johanna, a child development specialist from Brooklyn originally from Colombia, PJ Library has opened doors to Jewish culture. “As a South American and someone from a diverse background, PJ Library has been a wonderful way to introduce my children to our Jewish culture in a safe and creative space,” said Johanna. “Shanna has been a friend, opening my eyes to traditions I didn’t grow up with, and allowing my kids to explore their natural curiosity about Jewish heritage. Watching them engage with the stories, songs, and community has been incredibly gratifying. PJ Library creates a welcoming place for learning and connection, and for me, it’s about embracing culture, history and breaking bread together.”

The PJ Library Connector Program aims to become more than a series of gatherings; it’s evolving into a support system. “In today’s climate, the need for connection is greater than ever,” Mueller noted, adding, “The program has become a source of strength, helping families build solidarity and comfort within their community.” As Rabinovich put it, “It’s a completely different world now, and the friendships we’re building have become part of our healing process.”