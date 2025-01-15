Moishe House rebrands as Mem Global, establishing umbrella name for its young adult programming

Though primarily a branding-focused shift, the organization hopes the new name will better house its expanding suite of programs.

After a decade of sustained growth, Moishe House is launching an umbrella brand, “Mem Global,” to house its expanding suite of programs, including its former namesake.

Moishe House was launched as an organization in 2008 following the success of its pilot program, introduced in 2006. Since 2020, the number of post-college young adult participants has nearly doubled, with over 130 Moishe House “pods” around the world, according to CEO David Cygielman.

Over the last decade, the organization has expanded to provide additional programming — many spearheaded by Moishe House alumni — including Moishe Pods, Moishe House Without Walls, Embark, Camp Nai Nai Nai, Base, Learning Retreats and the Jewish Learning Collaborative. These programs will all continue without interruption under the new parent brand.

“We evolved from a single program to a suite of programs serving young Jewish adults, and we think it’s more clear as to who we are – we’re a platform for young adult Jewish life. So setting this up allows us structurally also to welcome additional new programs,” Cygielman told eJewishPhilanthropy. “We want to make it clear that we’re really an umbrella organization, a platform for all sorts of ways to engage in Jewish life as young adults.”

According to Cygielman, the rebrand to Mem Global was largely because of that growth — as Moishe House continues to expand the number and reach of its programming, establishing brand clarity to accommodate that breadth was necessary, he said. He also hopes it will allow the organization to develop infrastructure to support the growing number of programs.

“There are so many young Jewish adults in the world that we can and should be serving, but we know that it’s not going to be done through a single programmatic model,” Cygielman told eJP. “There’s just so many different ways and leaders that we can be engaging and serving. Having Mem Global, allows us to build our suite of programs,” he said.

As Mem Global continues to expand, programs will need to maintain either a certain frequency of participation or immersive Jewish experiences to fall under the organization’s umbrella.

“We always work on building towards the future, but most of the time the future ends like three years out. This is really our first, really in-depth shift that we are doing to map out the next 10, 20-plus years and looking at our long horizon,” Cygielman told eJP. “We want to be nimble and flexible to reach and serve young Jewish adults as they change and evolve over time too.”