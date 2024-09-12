L.A. native Nicole Mutchnik elected board chair of the ADL

Mutchnik, who is deeply involved in California and national civic work, currently serves as the organization's vice chair; takes office in January 2025

The Anti-Defamation League elected Nicole Mutchnik to serve as the next chair of its board of directors, the organization announced on Thursday. Mutchnik, who has been involved with the group for some 20 years, currently serves as the ADL’s vice chair and as chair of its Los Angeles regional board.

Mutchnik, who enters her position in January 2025, will succeed Ben Sax, who has held the role for three years.

“In this era of polarization and pain for the Jewish community and America at large, I have deep faith that American values of respect, tolerance and goodwill will prevail over extremism, hatred and violence,” Mutchnik said in a statement.

Sax hailed Mutchnik as the clear choice to succeed him as ADL board chair. “Nicole has been a tremendous partner in steering our board and leadership through incredibly difficult times,” Sax said. “There’s really no one better suited or more knowledgeable to lead our board through this time of rising antisemitism and hate.”

The L.A.-based Mutchnik and her husband, Allan, who serves as president of Harbor Freight Tools, are both deeply involved in national and local civic work. She co-founded the California Democracy Fund, which has supported Democratic campaigns since 2018. Mutchnik also served on Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ transition advisory committee and she is also on the boards of the Women’s Political Committee, the Luskin School of Public Affairs at UCLA, the Aspen Institute Leadership Council and Civicas Women’s Civic Action Network.