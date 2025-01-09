Israeli President Isaac Herzog presents country’s top honors to Jewish leaders, German ex-minister

At an event catered with food and wine from country's hardest hit region, Herzog says the awarding of the Presidential Medal of Honor to recipients from the Diaspora sends a message to Israelis about Jewish peoplehood

Israeli President Isaac Herzog presented the Presidential Medal of Honor on Wednesday to seven Jewish and non-Jewish leaders from across the globe, acknowledging their enduring contributions to the State of Israel and the Jewish community. This year the recipients were selected for their long-term dedication and service to Israel and the Jewish people especially following Oct. 7.

The honorees were: Malcolm Hoenlein, longtime leader of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations; Julie Platt, chair of the Jewish Federations of North America; Maurice Lévy, a French-Moroccan businessman and social activist whom Herzog credited with assuring that Israel participated in last year’s Eurovision contest; Sir Frank Lowy, an Australian-Israeli Holocaust survivor and philanthropist; Sir Trevor Chinn, former chairman of the British Joint Israel Appeal (now the UJIA) and founder of the Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre (BICOM); Mark Leibler, an Australian attorney and Jewish community leader who serves on the boards of both the Jewish Agency for Israel and Keren Hayesod of Australia; and Brigitte Zypries, a former German minister of economic affairs and justice and president of the Israel-Germany Association, who was recognized for her efforts in combating antisemitism and opposing anti-Israel boycotts. (An eighth medal was meant to be awarded to philanthropist Ronald Lauder, but he was unable to attend and will receive his medal at a later time.)

Chinn was unable to attend the ceremony, which was held at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, but watched virtually as his son, David, accepted the medal in his place.

The Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor — the country’s highest civilian honor — was first awarded in 2012 at the initiative of Shimon Peres, Israel’s ninth president, and is bestowed to those who have made an outstanding contribution to the State of Israel or to humanity.

Attending the ceremony were German Ambassador Steffen Seibert, Australian Ambassador Ralph King, British Ambassador Simon Walters and Abdul Ouahab Allali, minister plenipotentiary at the Liaison Office of the Kingdom of Morocco in Israel.

Honorees, Jewish community leaders and supporters were feted at an intimate reception at the President’s Residence featuring pastry delicacies from Tel Aviv’s famed Lehamim Bakery, where pastry chef Yaki Sagi from Kibbutz Be’eri has set up shop after his Lalush Bakery on the kibbutz was closed down after the Oct. 7 attacks. One hundred and one people from the kibbutz were murdered and 31 were taken hostage into Gaza during the massacres. Cheeses in some of the pastries as well as those served separately were from the Be’eri dairy, whose manager, Dror Or, and his son and daughter were among those kidnapped in the Oct. 7 attacks. The children were released in November 2023 cease-fire deal but Or was killed in captivity and his body is still being held by Hamas. Spinach and eggplant used in the savory pastries were from the southern Israeli towns of Ein Habasor and Yakhini, both of which have been severely affected by the ongoing war.

Wine came from Dalton Winery in the Upper Galilee, which has sustained overwhelming damage from Hezbollah attacks since Oct. 8, including the complete destruction of its vineyards growing Pinot Gris grapes.

Standing next to signs detailing the tragic backstories of the food and drink, attendees smiled and shook hands — and phone selfies abounded, including many with the president and his wife, Micha. Alongside the well-wishes and bon mots, one topic that came up often in conversations was how attendees were dealing with the growing antisemitism around the world and the conflicts in the Middle East.

In a sober opening to the award ceremony, Herzog announced the recovery of the body of Israeli hostage Youssef Ziyadne, 53, and “remnants” of his 22-year-old son, Hamaz. The two were residents of the Bedouin town of Rahat and were kidnapped from Kibbutz Holit, where they worked in the dairy. Ziyadne’s two other children, Bilal, 18, and Aisha, 17, who were also kidnapped by Hamas were released in the November cease-fire agreement.

Herzog highlighted the 99 hostages that were still being held captive and called for their release while also emphasizing the increasing international antisemitism.

“Our lungs cannot fully exhale until our people are safe, and until our hostages are back, every single one. Failure to bring them home will leave our nation hemorrhaging and scarred for generations,” he said.

The award ceremony provided a moment to pause and acknowledge the hardships overcome and the “magnificent road” already traveled thanks to the role models like those being honored, said Herzog.

“I believe in the people of Israel, I believe in the State of Israel, and I believe in the eternity of Israel,” he said. “That is why this particular period of unprecedented turmoil and challenges of historic proportions is precisely the moment to applaud those who light our way. You have all made careers of speaking truth to power, laboring behind the scenes and withstanding public criticism, consciously taking risks on behalf of Israel, and working tirelessly to enhance our country and strengthen our nation.”

“Future generations of Jewish leaders, those who are now writing the next chapter in our story, will have the luxury of following the example set by all of you,” he added.

He also emphasized the importance of the award as a way of “sending a message” to Israelis that Israel is a reality being built together with Diaspora Jewry.

“This is our shared duty and our shared privilege,” he said. “By celebrating your life’s work, here, this evening… we are recognizing the critical role of the Jewish Diaspora in building our nation state, and making a clear statement to our partners and friends, that you belong to Israel as much as Israel belongs to you.”

Herzog addressed each recipient individually and congratulated them for their efforts and achievements in short recorded video presentations before they were presented their medal.

Speaking in the name of the recipients, Platt quoted from the prophet Isaiah in Hebrew: “Nachamu, Nachamu Ami,” (Comfort, comfort, my people), thanking the Herzogs for providing comfort to Jews in Israel and worldwide in the past difficult year.

“I know each of us has been enriched beyond measure by the opportunity to lead – to support Israel, of course, since Oct. 7, but for all of us, in fact, decades of love and devotion to Am Yisrael [the Jewish people]. President Herzog, thank you for extending this award to those of us in the Diaspora – it reflects my second sentiment, that we are all one people. We feel the pain of a Jew in Ukraine, Montreal, Crown Heights, the same as we feel the pain of a Jew in Be’eri, Metula or Hostage Square. And we feel the joy of a celebration of our heritage in all the corners of this globe as if it were in our own backyard,” said Platt.

The Conference of Presidents congratulated Hoenlein — calling him a “beacon of strength and a source of inspiration for our community”— as well as the two other American recipients, Platt and former Conference Chair Ronald Lauder, noting that they “continue to inspire and advance the collective mission of the global Jewish community.”