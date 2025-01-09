Is Jewish education cultivating a sense of responsibility in the Jewish communities of tomorrow?  

As we look to the future of Jewish communities, one question lingers in my mind: How well is Jewish education, both formal and informal, preparing the next generation to take on the responsibility of community life?

Or, in other words, does Jewish commitment wane when education ends? Are we instilling a long-term passion in young Jews that will be robust and lasting when they reach their mid-20s and 30s, or are we failing to cultivate the deep-seated communal responsibility that forms the backbone of a thriving Jewish society?

I recently posed this question to several school principals, hoping to understand how the educational system is shaping the future of Jewish communal engagement. While they all acknowledged their role in imparting knowledge and shaping young minds, a common theme emerged: Not enough is being done to cultivate that essential sense of responsibility, of ownership, that will carry over into adulthood.

In smaller Jewish communities, where resources and manpower are often limited, the need for young adult involvement is particularly stark. These communities thrive on the initiative and commitment of their members, but there is a clear gap in the level of participation from younger generations.

Far too often, the necessary leadership and volunteerism that sustain these tight-knit communities is lacking, leaving many tasks to be carried out by the same few dedicated individuals without a new generation picking up the mantle.

It’s a troubling pattern, and one that suggests that we are not nurturing the kind of proactive, responsible individuals who will ensure the survival and vitality of these communities in the long-term future.

In larger Jewish communities, the situation can be just as concerning, albeit in a different way — the richness of communal life can sometimes lead to a dangerous sense of complacency. With many services and activities already in place, young people may take the resources available to them for granted, assuming that someone else will take care of the communal needs. The responsibility is often deferred, and while the community may appear strong on the surface, this lack of personal ownership and initiative leaves it vulnerable in the long run.

As we strive to form stronger, more lasting and connected Jewish communities, we must ask: Does the education we provide truly foster that deep, enduring connection to Jewish life, or does it merely create an intellectual bond that dissipates once the formal years of schooling are over?

Education plays a crucial role in shaping not only the minds of young people but also their hearts and sense of responsibility toward the greater community. If our schools are to truly prepare the next generation for communal leadership, they must go beyond teaching facts and figures and focus on imparting a sense of responsibility and ownership over the Jewish future.

This means that educators, both in schools and within the community at large, must be intentional about shaping a mindset of active participation. Teaching about Jewish values, identity, history and culture should be accompanied by opportunities for real-world application, where young people are empowered to take on roles, solve problems, volunteer and contribute to communal life from an early age. They need to feel that their involvement isn’t just important, but essential.

Jewish youth need to see and feel their potential for impact. This needs to become second nature, not just an afterthought or something to consider once they reach adulthood.

If we are to build toward a sustainable, vibrant Jewish future, with robust and lasting Jewish communities around the world, we must ensure that the education we provide is not only intellectually enriching but also fosters a lifelong commitment to communal responsibility. This must be the mission of the global Jewish community and all who care about its future.

Naomi Kovitz is deputy director of the Yael Foundation, a philanthropic fund working in 35 countries and impacting 13,000 Jewish students, driven by the conviction that all Jewish children, irrespective of their geographic location or community size, should have access to high-quality Jewish and general education.