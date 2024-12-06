How Jewish organizations are missing out on their own magic

Nonprofits must think of their marketing and communications teams as critical elements of the organization, not as an afterthought — or they will pay the price

Imagine trying to run a nonprofit without a strategic development team. Unthinkable, right? And yet, this is exactly how too many Jewish organizations approach marketing and communications — as an afterthought, a tactical role, rather than the growth force multiplier it should be.

The truth is: The story you tell is 80% of how you raise money, recruit talent and attract people to participate in your mission. That’s because most stakeholders aren’t experiencing your programs firsthand. They’re not attending every event, sitting in every classroom or seeing the impact unfold in real time. What connects them to your mission is the story you tell about the big idea behind your work: ensuring a vibrant Jewish future, advocating for Jewish safety or igniting the spark of Jewish education for the next generation. And if your storytelling isn’t working, your fundraising, engagement and recruitment will reflect it.

Courtesy/Rumble Marketing

Too many Jewish organizations with important missions are missing the opportunity to tell a better story. The result? Lower participation rates, missed donations, untapped partnerships and difficulties recruiting and retaining top talent. Worst of all, some organizations may even end up spinning their wheels — focusing on survival instead of growth.

Mistakes that are sabotaging your story

1. The wrong people are leading the conversation

Your communications — whether social media, email, website or blog — are often the first touchpoint for prospective participants, donors and partners. Yet, all too often, these critical platforms are run day-to-day by a junior person on staff or an overworked generalist — someone who lacks either the experience, deep understanding of the organization’s stakeholders or bandwidth to shape a compelling narrative.

If they’re not ready to write a keynote speech for your CEO, they probably shouldn’t be asked to shape your organization’s online voice.

2. Marketing and programs work in silos

Too many organizations treat marketing like an afterthought to their programmatic work. It’s as if they’re saying: We built it, now go sell it. That’s a mistake.

Steve Jobs famously made sure that Apple’s story and its products were inextricably linked from Day One. Rather than starting with technology and finding ways to market it, he began by envisioning the ideal customer experience and worked backwards to develop the necessary technology. At Amazon this process has been formalized with what they call the “narrative.” Employees are required to write a press release for a new idea before it is even considered for development. Why? Because knowing how you’re going to tell the story forces you to think about what your audience will care about — and admit what they won’t.

Nonprofits and foundations can dramatically improve the power of their story by bringing the marketing team into the room when programs are first being conceived. Otherwise, you’re investing time and money in work that may not connect with your audience.

3. Boards don’t know the story

Your board is one of your most valuable storytelling assets — if they know the story. Too often, we see boards who struggle to tell a consistent story about their organization’s mission or programs. This isn’t their fault; they need to be properly equipped. It’s the job of the strategic communications team to prepare a memorable story with key talking points for the board.

This “walking deck” should be shared with the board annually, so they have a clear, compelling narrative they can share with friends, donors and colleagues. This isn’t a nice-to-have; it’s a must-have. Don’t expect your overloaded CEO or head of school to build this alone.

4. Over-reliance on email

Email may be a workhorse, but it’s not the only horse. Worse, too many organizations make the mistake of equating “opens” with engagement. A donor who opens your email for two seconds isn’t the same as one who reads and remembers it.

To truly engage, you need a multi-channel approach — storytelling that spans social media, in-person events, video and more. And you need to track what works. Many organizations are flying blind when it comes to understanding their audience’s preferences and behaviors. They look at open rates, pat themselves on the back and think they are done. Open rates are an indicator, but alone, they are meaningless. What matters are time spent on the page, responses, participation rates, donations and retention rates. If you are a purely message driven organization, then you will also care about views, engagement and shares.

5. Expecting magic from a jack-of-all-trades

The skills required to craft a strategic narrative, design compelling visuals and execute a cross-channel campaign are wildly different. And yet, many organizations expect one person to do it all. The reality? That unicorn doesn’t exist — and if they do, you can’t afford them.

Instead, invest in either a multitalented team or an agency that brings all the necessary expertise to the table. It’s far cheaper than hiring full-time staff for every skillset, and the results will be higher quality than you can possibly get internally.

6. Ignoring the risks (and rewards) of AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT are powerful — but they’re also risky when used without training. Too many organizations are totally unaware that their staff are using AI tools to create and upload sensitive information. You know that speech you wrote thanking a big donor at your gala using the free version of ChatGPT? Unfortunately, ChatGPT now knows that donor’s name as well as all the biographical information you loaded together with it.

AI can supercharge your marketing efforts, but only if your team knows how to use it correctly. A single training workshop can protect your organization from the biggest risks, and some hands-on coaching and consulting will show them how to unlock the full potential of these tools.

Employees of Rumble Marketing hold a brainstorming session, in an undated photograph. (Courtesy/Rumble Marketing)

It’s time to think bigger

Jewish organizations don’t just have a story to tell — they have a 3,000-plus year story to tell. This is your magic. It’s the idea that donors, participants and partners want to be part of something bigger than themselves: a legacy of continuity, education and impact.

But magic doesn’t just happen. It requires intentionality, investment and vision. Are you treating your marketing and communications teams like strategic partners? Are you telling the story of your mission in a way that resonates?

The story you tell isn’t just part of your work — it is your work. Make it count.

Carol Schiller is the founding partner of Rumble Marketing, a strategic communications and marketing firm serving global brands like Starbucks and Microsoft, as well as Jewish nonprofits such as the Samis Foundation and the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle. She is also a senior lecturer at the University of Washington, and the communications chair for the Columbia Jewish Alumni Association.