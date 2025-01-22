Healing widespread trauma with narrative theory

For Jewish educators operating in a post-Oct. 7 world, embracing tools like narrative theory not only helps our learners process their trauma but also equips us to navigate our own.

sosiukin/Adobe Stock

On Oct. 7, the Jewish world was shaken to its core. The devastating attacks in Israel sent shockwaves across Jewish communities globally, creating a shared sense of grief, vulnerability and profound loss. For Jewish educators, the challenge was immediate and twofold: supporting our learners while navigating our own deeply personal and collective trauma.

During widespread trauma, the boundaries between education and emotional support blur. Educators, striving to embody emotional stability, often find themselves taking on the roles of informal counselors, confidants and role models for resilience. Yet we are not immune to the very same trauma. In fact, studies have shown that during national crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers reported significantly higher levels of stress compared to other professions, with approximately 30% experiencing symptoms of serious psychological distress.

Similarly, after Oct. 7, many Jewish educators urgently needed tools to manage their own mental well-being and to support their learners. Although we are not therapists and must remain mindful of our limits, our work involves creating environments that foster healing, connection and resilience. One tool that I found particularly effective in meeting this challenge is narrative theory. By helping individuals understand and share their stories, this approach empowers them to reclaim agency and build resilience.

Using narrative theory to reclaim agency

Narrative theory is the study of how stories are structured and used to make sense of experiences. In times of trauma, our stories often feel fragmented, overwhelming or paralyzed, leaving people with a sense of powerlessness. Narrative theory helps reconstruct those stories, providing a powerful framework for processing trauma and regaining a sense of control and hope. It emphasizes that the way we understand and structure our personal narratives shapes how we perceive ourselves, our relationships and our ability to move forward.

For Jewish educators operating in a post-Oct. 7 world, embracing tools like narrative theory not only helps our learners process their trauma but also equips us to navigate our own. Doing this self-reflective work is essential; we cannot help others heal if we have not begun to heal ourselves. This understanding led to the creation of Yated, a two-and-a-half-day program by M²: The Institute for Experiential Jewish Education. Yated integrates psychology, education and storytelling to empower educators and their learners to process their Oct. 7 experiences and regain a sense of agency over their stories. With concrete tools and skills, Yated focuses on cultivating resilience and helping participants find stability in uncertain times.

Adi Yagel, a school principal under the Israeli Ministry of Education in Kfar Adumim, described it as transformative, saying: “Every Israeli citizen who experienced the traumas of Oct. 7 deserves a moment to pause their hectic routines, process, acknowledge and embrace what they’ve been through and who they’ve become as a result.”

“I have no doubt this experience will have far-reaching ripples in my work,” she added.

Recognizing the intersection of education, psychology and Judaism

Narrative theory validates every individual’s experience, making it a powerful tool for educators. It confronts the damaging “hierarchy of trauma” — the idea that some people’s pain is more legitimate than others. As Sarit Sultan, Director of the Communities and Emergency Department at Paamonim, an Israeli nonprofit dedicated to promoting financial independence, shared, “The combination of thoughtful guidance and wonderful people succeeded in opening both my mind and heart as we shared our stories. I believe this is how we create clean air and resilience.”

This approach is deeply rooted in Jewish tradition. The very transmission of our tradition from one generation to the next requires that we see ourselves as part of the story of the Jewish people. When families gather around the seder table each Passover, we partake in customs that place us at the center of the Passover story. The Haggadah says: “In every generation, each person is obligated to see themselves as if they had participated in the Exodus from Egypt.” While we may not have been slaves or had our male children murdered in Egypt, the most effective way to experience Passover and ensure that our children continue in our tradition is by making the story of Exodus our story. This concept is so central that Jews in different generations have risked their lives to hold the Seder and tell this story.

By challenging the hierarchy of suffering and creating opportunities for storytelling and reflection, Jewish educators honor this timeless practice and its ability to foster healing and resilience for everyone with their diverse and different experiences and viewpoints. Educators are not substitutes for mental health professionals; however, we do have a unique opportunity to complement their work by fostering spaces where our learners can feel safe to share their stories and develop the skills to process them.

Moving forward together

Resilience is not built in isolation. It grows through connection, storytelling and a shared commitment to heal and grow. As Jewish educators, our role in the wake of Oct. 7 extends far beyond teaching. By using tools like narrative theory, we equip learners with the means to process their experiences, reclaim agency over their stories and cultivate hope for the future.

When we embrace our role as facilitators of resilience, we do more than help learners survive — we empower them to thrive.

Shuki Taylor is the founder and CEO of M².