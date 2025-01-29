Empowering the next generation to counter hate

Digital literacy education, stronger campus alliances and more comprehensive Holocaust education can not only combat antisemitism — it can lay the foundation for a more inclusive future.

The fight against antisemitism has emerged as one of the defining challenges of our time, and not just for Jews. Antisemitism is anti-American because it contradicts the foundational principles of the United States: liberty, justice and equal opportunity for all. At its core, antisemitism fosters division and discrimination, eroding the fabric of a society built on diversity and mutual respect. By targeting a specific community based on their faith and heritage, it undermines the pluralism that strengthens the nation; it jeopardizes the safety and rights of all minorities and diminishes America’s moral standing as a global advocate for freedom and human rights.

Combating antisemitism is not just about defending Jewish Americans — it is about upholding the very ideals that make America a beacon of democracy and inclusion.

With the rise in hostility toward Jewish communities, especially in the last 15-plus months, the need for innovative, effective solutions has never been more urgent. This moment is not just a crisis but a call to action: a chance to unify people, empower the next generation and rethink how we combat hatred in all its forms.

The education deficit: A call for robust Holocaust education

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,” Nelson Mandela said; and a key starting point for any fight against antisemitism is education. In America, however, the reality is troubling: Only half of the states mandate Holocaust education in K-12 schools. Even in states with long-standing programs, such as California and New York, Holocaust education is often brief, taught as part of a broader history curriculum and without in-depth exploration. According to Holocaust education experts such as Leslie White, former director of education for the JFCS Holocaust Center in San Francisco, these curricula fail to create the necessary emotional engagement with the material.

Rising antisemitism in schools, as evidenced by data from ADL and initiatives like the Israeli American Council’s School Watch, highlights the urgent need for more robust educational programs. With students encountering hate incidents in K-12 settings, it is essential to empower educators and students alike to engage deeply with history. Free Holocaust education programs being rolled out in public schools across the U.S. are a step in the right direction. Additionally, leveraging public resources like Holocaust museums can make classroom lessons more tangible and impactful for students. Holocaust education provides a crucial foundation from which we can begin to combat broader antisemitism and create a future where this kind of hate has no place.

Empowering the next generation through digital literacy

Today’s youth face an overwhelming amount of misinformation online, particularly on social media platforms. This bombardment of unverified content makes it even more urgent that young people are equipped with the skills to navigate this digital landscape. Research by the Stanford History Education Group and the Reboot Foundation has shown that enhancing digital literacy — teaching students how to critically evaluate sources, identify misinformation and engage in fact-based conversations — is more effective than traditional anti-bias training in combating harmful narratives, including antisemitism.

By giving future leaders the tools to discern truth from fiction, we empower them to shape their own narratives and, in turn, counter the spread of hateful rhetoric. Programs designed to foster critical thinking, media literacy and informed engagement can help young people become strong advocates for inclusivity — whether on social media, in their schools, or within their larger communities.

Strengthening allies on college campuses

Antisemitism thrives where isolation exists, and this is particularly evident in the alarming rise of hostility toward students on college campuses. The solution lies not in withdrawal but in building alliances. Students need strong relationships with diverse groups to ensure they do not fight hatred alone. This means providing advocacy training, as well as opportunities for interfaith dialogues and coalition-building.

Direct support systems — such as one-on-one mentorship and emotional assistance — already offer a lifeline to many students. Expanding these efforts through broader campus initiatives can have an even greater impact. Collaborative events that bring together students of diverse backgrounds — Muslim, Christian, Jewish and beyond — can be a powerful antidote to hate, offering opportunities to discuss shared values and build mutual respect.

Harnessing the power of storytelling

Personal narratives have the ability to break down barriers and change perspectives. Sharing the lived experiences of individuals can challenge stereotypes and foster empathy. This is why it is crucial to empower young people to craft and share their own stories. These stories help humanize the broader issues of antisemitism and conflict, building connections with people who may not have encountered such experiences firsthand. By encouraging these voices to be heard, we ensure that empathy becomes a cornerstone in the fight against hate.

The challenges we face are vast, but so is our potential to overcome them. By embracing innovative approaches such as digital literacy education, stronger campus alliances and more comprehensive Holocaust education, we can not only combat antisemitism but also lay the foundation for a more inclusive future.

This moment of crisis is an opportunity for transformation. By building bridges between communities, leading with resilience and committing to shared values, we can redefine how we respond to hatred and ensure that future generations inherit a world free from antisemitism.

Aya Shechter is the chief programming officer of the Israeli-American Council, overseeing content and programs such as the OFEK, an innovative educational platform that makes Israeli and Jewish education accessible and affordable and provides free Holocaust courses for public school grades 4-12.