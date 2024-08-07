Challenges and opportunities await in the new school year

In just a few weeks, teachers will return to classrooms across the United States, stepping back into learning environments marked by an underlying sense of uncertainty and more questions than answers about Israel, Jews and Judaism across the world.

The events of Oct. 7 marked a turning point for many schools, prompting them to dramatically shift focus toward Israel. The rallying cry of “Beyachad Nenatzeach,” “Together We Will Endure,” captured the collective spirit of solidarity and action. Schools, teachers, students and parents responded with remarkable initiatives, organizing chesed drives, collecting and packing tens of thousands of duffle bags filled with supplies and organizing missions to Israel to offer support. Our schools responded in unprecedented ways, reflecting the deep bond and sense of responsibility felt toward Israel.

At the beginning of summer, there was a collective hope that by the time the new school year arrived, positive changes would be on the horizon. Unfortunately, that hope feels like it is fading into the recesses of our memories. We now find ourselves over 300 days into a conflict with no clear resolution in sight. The specter of a second front in the ongoing war looms large. Protests are escalating across Israel, reflecting deep fractures within Israeli society, and no agreement has been reached regarding the return of the hostages. And this is all happening as a deeply partisan presidential election approaches in the U.S., riling up a nation already divided. The disturbing rise of antisemitism on college campuses, in urban centers and on social media only adds to the fog of uncertainty and uneasiness that teachers must navigate.

Of course, these challenges are different than those our brothers and sisters in Israel are experiencing, where existential threats directly impact daily life. Still, as the new academic year approaches, teachers and school administrators in the United States are grappling with their particular set of challenges and striving to create a meaningful and secure educational environment in a time of turmoil.

Our teachers cannot be expected to educate under this weight without support and direction. School administrators have a crucial role in guiding discussions and learning, working collaboratively with teachers to address relevant topics. Our approach ought not to avoid or gloss over difficult conversations, but to open them up for meaningful dialogue and learning, confronting the issues of the day with courage and empathy. By doing so, we can build stronger students, a more resilient Jewish community, and a deeper understanding of the world today.

But what are those areas of learning? I would suggest six possible areas:

1. Citizenship and identity

One crucial area of focus is the shared and distinctive meanings of citizenship in the American and Israeli democratic systems. The growing internal tensions in both countries provide an opportunity to explore what it means to be a citizen today. Students should engage in discussions that examine the rights and responsibilities of citizenship, considering how these concepts are applied in both the United States and Israel. This exploration can include a historical perspective, analyzing how democratic principles have evolved in each country, and how they are currently being tested. By understanding the foundations of citizenship, students can develop a more nuanced appreciation of their roles within their respective societies and the global community.

2. Comparative democratic values

The democratic values that underpin both the U.S. and Israel are currently under pressure from various internal and external forces. Educators should facilitate discussions that identify these pressures and explore strategies for alleviating tensions. This involves examining the principles of democracy, such as freedom of speech, equality and the rule of law, and assessing how these ideals are challenged in contemporary society. Students can engage in critical thinking exercises that encourage them to propose solutions for strengthening democratic institutions and promoting civic engagement. By fostering an understanding of democratic values, educators can empower students to become active participants in shaping the future of their societies.

3. Zionism in today’s world

Zionism remains a complex and evolving concept that holds different meanings for different communities. It is essential to have open and frank discussions about what Zionism means for students and the broader Jewish community in today’s world. This exploration should recognize the diversity of perspectives within Jewish communities and encourage students to articulate their own understanding of Zionism. Learning communities that identify as religious Zionists, for example, should delve into the meaning of religious Zionism in the 21st century, engaging with thinkers both past and present to explore its significance. By engaging with the meaning of Zionism today, students can develop a deeper understanding of their connection to Israel and the people of Israel, fostering a sense of identity and purpose.

4. Diversity of Israeli society

Many students in Jewish schools have a narrow view of Israeli society, often shaped by limited exposure to its complexity and diversity. Educators should aim to broaden students’ perspectives by exploring the multifaceted nature of Israeli society. This includes examining the cultural, religious and ethnic diversity that characterizes Israel today. By engaging with the stories and experiences of different communities within Israel, students can develop a more comprehensive understanding of its social fabric. This exploration can also highlight the challenges and opportunities that arise from this diversity, encouraging students to consider how inclusivity and coexistence can be promoted.

5. History and meaning of antisemitism

Understanding the history and meaning of antisemitism is crucial for addressing contemporary challenges faced by Jewish communities. Educators should facilitate discussions that explore the historical roots of antisemitism, examining how it has evolved and manifested in different contexts. Students can engage in critical analysis of current trends, such as the rise of antisemitism on college campuses and social media, and consider how these challenges can be addressed. By understanding the dynamics of antisemitism, students can become advocates for tolerance and respect, contributing to the creation of more inclusive and equitable societies.

6. Relationship between Jews in the Diaspora and Israel

The relationship between Jews in the Diaspora and Israel is complex and multifaceted, shaped by historical, cultural, and political factors. Educators should encourage students to explore this relationship, considering its significance in the 21st century. This involves examining the responsibilities that Jews in the Diaspora have toward the State of Israel and their fellow Jews in Israel. By engaging with historical examples — the experiences of Jews in Babylonia and those who remained in Israel following the Babylonian exile, for instance — students can gain insights into the dynamics of Diaspora-Israel relations. This exploration can also consider contemporary issues, such as the role of Diaspora Jews in supporting Israel and advocating for its interests on the global stage.

As we navigate the complexities of the coming school year, it is imperative that educators and administrators create an environment where open dialogue and learning about these critical issues can thrive. By doing so, we will not only strengthen our students and communities but also foster a deeper understanding of our shared challenges and aspirations. Through education, we can build a resilient and informed Jewish community that is prepared to confront the uncertainties of our time with courage and conviction.

Ethan Zadoff is the principal of DRS Yeshiva High School in Woodmere, N.Y. He was previously a teacher and administrator at Yeshivat Frisch in Paramus, N.J.