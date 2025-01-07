After 10-month search, Baltimore JCC’s Barak Hermann tapped to lead JCC Association

Hermann will succeed Doron Krakow as president and CEO after he stepped down last year; Jennifer Mamlet has served as acting head of the organization through the search process

After a 10-month search, the JCC Association of North America has tapped Barak Hermann to serve as its next president and CEO, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Hermann comes to the JCC Association from the JCC of Greater Baltimore — North America’s first JCC — where he has served as CEO for the past decade. He succeeds Doron Krakow, who stepped down from the top spot at the JCC Association in March after seven years to focus on his family and Israel. Jennifer Mamlet, the executive vice president of the organization, has served as acting president and CEO through the search process.

Speaking to eJP after the announcement of his appointment, Hermann identified strengthening Jewish unity and literacy as some of the core priorities he brings to the position.

“We might have different ways we live Jewishly, there might be different ways we connect Jewishly, but I’m all about unity and not uniformity,” he told eJP. “I just care deeply that Jews feel connected to each other… feel like they’re responsible for each other.”

Hermann has had a multi-decade relationship with the JCC system and the Jewish communal world more broadly. In 2007, Hermann concluded four years as assistant executive director of JCC MetroWest, followed by a five year stint as executive director of JCC of Central New Jersey.

“He is a true product of the JCC Movement, with over 30 years of experience in the JCC world, which is invaluable as JCC Association moves into its next chapter,” David S. Wax, board chair of JCC Association, said in a statement..

At JCC of Central New Jersey in 2013, Hermann was succeeded by Mamlet.

“Having succeeded Barak as executive director of the JCC of Central NJ in 2013, I’ve witnessed his unwavering dedication, strategic vision, and strong leadership firsthand… I am proud to pass the baton of leadership to my colleague and friend,” Mamlet said.

Under Hermann’s leadership, JCC of Greater Baltimore launched programs such as J Camps, the 4Front Jewish Teen Initiative and the J Life Family Engagement platform, and guided the organization, valued at $22 million, through a strategic planning process.

Executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles led the search, alongside a committee consisting of JCC representatives from across North America. “We are thrilled to welcome Barak as our new president and CEO. He not only brings an impressive resume, but a demonstrated commitment to building strong professional teams, with the necessary field experience to strengthen relationships across the JCC field and beyond,” said Gary. E. Jacobs, chair of the search committee.

With Hermann slated to begin his time with JCC Association at the end of June, Mamlet’s tenure as acting president and CEO — the first woman in that role — will come to a close.

“She’s done an incredible job as the acting president for the JCC Association, leading with grace and dignity.” Hermann told eJP. “I’m very fortunate that I can call her a close colleague and a dear friend. But I am really appreciative that she and I can go on this adventure together to ensure the JCC Association of North America continues to maximize this moment.”