Your Daily Phil: World Jewry reels as ‘two extraordinary souls’ lost in deadly D.C. terror attack

Jewish communities around the world are reeling after a deadly shooting attack last night outside an American Jewish Committee event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, which killed two Israeli Embassy staffers, Sarah Milgrim and her soon-to-be fiancé, Yaron Lischinsky.

“This is a shocking act of violence, and our community is holding each other tighter tonight,” Ted Deutch, CEO of AJC, said in a statement after the shooting. “At this painful moment, we mourn with the victims’ families, loved ones, and all of Israel. May their memories be for a blessing. While we wait for the conclusion of the police investigation – and urge all our friends and allies to do the same – it strongly appears that this was an attack motivated by hate against the Jewish people and the Jewish state. This senseless hate and violence must stop.”

From across the political and religious spectrum, Jewish leaders and organizations in the United States, Israel and elsewhere around the world released statements of support for the victims’ families and friends and for the American Jewish community, as well as fierce condemnation of the attack and the suspected shooter, Elias Rodriguez, who was arrested at the scene.

“Though this brazen act of violence occurred on American soil, its message was meant to cause Jews everywhere to tremble with fear,” Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, said in a statement. “But let there be no mistake — this act of terror will not drive us into the shadows. We will not hide our faces or our symbols. We will live openly and proudly, as a courageous people.”

Those who knew them mourned the couple as beautiful, motivated humanitarians, who were due to be engaged next week in Jerusalem. The AJC event where the attack took place was for young diplomats and focused on interfaith collaboration and efforts to address zero-sum thinking. The event spotlighted efforts to respond to humanitarian crises in the Middle East and North Africa, including in Gaza.

“We, and all the attendees, gathered in the interest of finding practical solutions to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and showing that working together is the only way forward for all the people in the region,” the Israeli humanitarian relief group IsraAid, which participated in the event, said in a statement. “The brutal and tragic irony that such an event – motivated by humanitarian principles – was targeted for more violence is heartbreaking.”

Milgrim joined the Israeli Embassy shortly after the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, organizing events about the female victims of the massacres and the role of Jewish women in diplomacy. She previously worked for the Tech2Peace nonprofit in Tel Aviv, which works to bring together Israelis and Palestinians through technology and entrepreneurship. Lischinsky was born and raised in Germany, moving to Israel and studying international relations and diplomacy.

“Yaron Lischinsky was the finest friend I’ve ever had, brilliant, kind, and endlessly thoughtful,” Zineb Riboua, a researcher at the Hudson Institute, wrote on X. “They are both gone. And the loss is immeasurable. The world has lost two extraordinary souls. And I have lost a dear friend who made every moment brighter.”

In addition to the general shock at the murders, Jewish and Israeli leaders focused on the context in which the shooting occurred — amid rising antisemitism and extremist rhetoric in the U.S. and around the world. On social media, commentators noted that this type of deadly attack was the meaning of the phrase heard at some anti-Israel protests, “globalize the intifada.”

Many groups called for stronger security measures in the wake of the attack. Read more about this below.

In Israel, politicians on opposing sides of the aisle blamed the other for the attack, with lawmakers on the right assigning culpability to Yair Golan, the head of the progressive Democrats party, who yesterday accused Israel of “kill[ing] babies as a hobby,” while left-wing politicians blamed the rise in anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric on the current government and its policies.

This political mudslinging prompted derision and criticism, exemplified pithily by one Israeli X user who noted the absurdity of Israeli politicians blaming the other for an apparent antisemitic terror attack. “[Right-wing] Minister Amichai Eliyahu: It’s all because of you. Yair Golan: It’s all because of you. The terrorists: It’s all because of your big noses,” he wrote.

The Tzohar rabbinic group denounced the polarized rhetoric and called for solidarity. “At a time when Israeli society and the Jewish People are dealing with ruthless enemies, the last thing we need is internal hatred and accusations against one another for our enemies’ crimes,” the group said in a statement. “No Jew is responsible for the murder of the two embassy employees in Washington. We’ve had enough of this inflammatory and divisive language.”