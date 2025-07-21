Your Daily Phil: With ‘nonprofit bill,’ growing needs, Israeli civil society feels the squeeze

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Israeli civil society is feeling the squeeze. On one side, the state budget for social services is being cut back or remaining stagnant to pay for the costs of the ongoing fighting in Gaza and recent conflicts with Iran and Hezbollah, even as welfare needs grow as a result of the wars, putting more of the welfare onus on the country’s nonprofits. On the other, the governing coalition today continued its efforts to pass its so-called “nonprofits bill,” a controversial piece of legislation that would impose a heavy tax on foreign government donations to Israeli NGOs, making it harder for those organizations to raise money to address those greater needs.

And this comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other government ministers have taken aim at one of the main conduits through which tens of millions of dollars flow from American donors to Israeli nonprofits each year (hundreds of millions in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks): PEF Israel Endowments, a self-described “clearinghouse” for American donations to Israel.

During a stormy session of the Knesset’s Constitution and Law Committee earlier today, parliamentarians debated the latest version of the contentious nonprofits bill, which its proponents see as necessary to prevent foreign government intervention in internal Israeli affairs and which opponents see as an effort to stifle criticism. The original version of the measure would have imposed an 80% tax on all foreign government donations to an Israeli nonprofit unless it received an exemption from the finance minister. The revised bill lowers the tax rate to 23% — the same as foreign investment for a business — and replaces the ministerial exemption with one based on more definitive guidelines, including a pledge by the nonprofit to refrain from criticizing government policies and to refrain from all political activities, such as lobbying in the Knesset.

For critics of the bill, these alterations are wholly insufficient. “Yes, 23% is not 80%, but from what I hear, the nonprofits who receive funding from foreign governments understand that countries would not make donations because they don’t want to give money directly to the Israeli government [through the taxes],” Amir Fuchs, a senior researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute, told eJP. “If you’re an organization that helps Holocaust survivors and there’s a discussion in the Knesset about Holocaust survivors, of course you would want to send someone to the discussion, but that is forbidden.”

Shimon Siani, chair of the civil society umbrella group Manhigut Ezrachit (Civil Leadership) and executive director of the at-risk youth nonprofit Yedidim, told eJP that while he understood the intentions of the bill’s sponsors, the legislation would be a bureaucratic burden for already-struggling nonprofits. It would also paint all NGOs as inherently suspicious, forcing them to pledge that they are not trying to overturn the government. “I don’t want to have to declare that I’m not a criminal because I’m not a criminal. If there’s someone who’s suspicious, investigate him,” Siani said.

Though the bill only affects donations from foreign governments, the legislation has many private Jewish funders alarmed. Sir Mick Davis, a former chair of the British Conservative Party, who organized a letter earlier this year to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar against the bill, told eJP at the time that the concerns are two-fold: One, that it is anti-democratic by allowing the government to impose taxes on opponents and provide relief to supporters, and two, that it represents an “assault on the philanthropic endeavours of Diaspora Jews,” by harming nonprofits that received “seed funding from Diaspora Jewish philanthropists.”

Fuchs, who has written about the bill for IDI, stressed that even this updated version of the bill will not be the final version, but is instead a starting point, particularly as the Knesset now has its summer recess. “They’ll start exempting groups,” he said, such as groups focused on education or those that benefit Holocaust survivors or address poverty things. Ultimately, Fuchs said, the law would only apply to “problematic groups” like human rights NGOs, LGBTQ groups and women’s groups.

Fundamentally, Fuchs said, the bill is about expanding government power, ensuring that nonprofits stay in line or face “a financial blow.” “The environmental groups will exist but they won’t criticize the government,” he said. “Then the government can use them.”

Alongside the government’s legislative effort against foreign-government funding for Israeli nonprofits, the premier has ramped up an Israeli public opinion campaign on the subject in recent days. On Friday, Netanyahu posted on social media a graphic from a memo drafted by two House Republicans, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Rep. Brian Mast of Florida, alleging — based on nigh nonexistent evidence — that the American government provided funding to Israeli civil society organizations that opposed the government’s judicial overhaul plan in 2023.

In his post, Netanyahu included a false claim that the memo found that the Biden administration provided “nearly a billion dollars to left-wing nonprofits in Israel.” No such allegation appears in the memo, as many have pointed out to the Prime Minister’s Office — including this reporter. Yet this has since been repeated by other Likud ministers and by supporters of the government.

At most, the memo alleges that $187,000 of federal funds could have gone to Israeli civil society organizations — but even this is entirely speculative and also hinges on a profound misunderstanding of how donor-advised funds operate. Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, a DAF that has in the past received federal grants, transferred $187,000 from 2021 to 2024 to PEF Israel Endowments, which has made donations to the Israeli nonprofits in question. Critically, there is neither evidence that the funds transferred from RPA to PEF came from federal grants, nor is there evidence that the funds transferred from RPA to PEF went to those specific Israeli nonprofits; several of the Israeli groups have also flatly denied receiving U.S. government funds.

For PEF, its involvement in the campaign is primarily baffling, as the organization does not have a particular ideological bent, transferring funds from Americans to a wide array of Israeli nonprofits, including many on the political right and ones that operate in West Bank settlements.

“Why would anyone who supports Israel denigrate and defame PEF?” the group’s president, Geoffrey Stern, told eJP in a message, adding a “shrug” emoji.