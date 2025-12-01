Your Daily Phil: Will Atlas shrug? Israeli economist warns of impending disaster

What You Should Know

For the past few weeks, Israeli economist Dan Ben-David has been touring the United States, armed with graphs and charts, spreading dire warnings of Israel’s imminent demise.

The president and co-founder of the Tel Aviv-based Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research, Ben-David has for years been warning that Israel’s demographic and economic trajectory is unsustainable. Like a bowling ball balanced on a toothpick, the country’s economy is resting on the work of far too few Israelis, a situation that will get worse if something is not done to improve the education system and bring more people into the workforce. This focuses primarily, but not exclusively, on Israel’s Haredi community, whose schools generally do not teach the core curriculum of math and English, and whose male population enters the workforce far later than average.

For too long, Ben-David told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross last week, Israel has been “kicking the can down the road” on this issue and actions must be taken before the next elections, which are scheduled to take place within the next year. Believing that the Israeli public’s post-Oct. 7 openness to radical change is dwindling, Ben-David says that it is now or never.

JAG: I am generally familiar with the Shoresh Institution’s work, but tell me what you are looking at now.

DBD: The bottom line is that about half of the children today in Israel are receiving a third-world education. And they belong to the fastest growing parts of the population, which means that when these kids grow up, they won’t be able to support a first-world economy. That means that the economy will not be able to maintain first-world health care or welfare, but also not a first-world army, which we will need to defend ourselves like we have for the past 77 years.

JAG: The vast majority of eJewishPhilanthropy’s readership is not Israeli. Much of your focus is on the upcoming election and the political process in Israel. What role do you see Diaspora Jewry and specifically the Jewish philanthropic world playing in this issue?

DBD: I think we’re in money time now, not just for Israel, but for Jews abroad as well and for philanthropy specifically. These elections are going to be the most important ones we’ve ever had. They will determine if we will be or won’t be [around] 30, 40 years down the road… Jewish philanthropic organizations, who many of our politicians go to for support, they need to knock heads together and tell them to start working together and move past the right-wing/left-wing issues, religious-secular issues.

