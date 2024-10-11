Your Daily Phil: ‘Who shall live and who shall die?’

Good Friday morning.

You probably know of the Unetaneh Tokef prayer even if you don’t know that’s what it’s called. It is one of the prayers of the High Holy Days, recited twice on Rosh Hashanah and once on Yom Kippur, reflecting on “who shall live and who shall die” in the coming year and what we can do to mitigate the severity of God’s decree (repentance, prayer and charity). It’s the prayer that inspired Leonard Cohen’s “Who By Fire,” writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.

And when Unetaneh Tokef is recited in synagogues and prayer spaces around the world tomorrow, it will overwhelmingly be recited to the same tune. It’s a sweeping cantorial tune, with some parts said in a rapid-fire cadence and others with a slow ache. Some of the more theatrical elements of the prayer are repeated for effect: “The great shofar will be sounded and a still, thin voice will be heard” and “On Rosh Hashanah [our fate] will be inscribed and on Yom Kippur it will be sealed.”

The tune is used in congregations around the world of all types: Orthodox synagogues and Reform ones, in Sephardi synagogues and Ashkenazi ones, American ones and Israeli ones, and everything in between. Though the prayer is believed to have been written nearly 1,000 years ago by Rabbi Amnon of Mainz, in what is now Germany, the tune is a decidedly modern one, written some 34 years ago by a secular Israeli composer for a secular kibbutz, Beit Hashita.

Beit Hashita, located next to the northeastern Israeli town of Beit Shean, lost 11 members in the Yom Kippur War, making it the town with the largest number of residents killed in the war per capita. For the small community, it was an unimaginable loss. (The tragedy also inspired kibbutz resident Dorit Tzameret in 1974 to write the song “HaChita Tzomachat Shuv” (The Wheat Grows Again) about how everything changes after a loss but life somehow goes on — another song that has taken on greater meeting post-Oct. 7.) In 1990, Yair Rosenblum, who is better known for writing the music for classic Israeli songs such as “Shir LaShalom” and “Ammunition Hill,” was living on the kibbutz and was tasked with writing a song for the community’s annual memorial service for the 11 fallen members. Looking for inspiration, Rosenblum considered Yom Kippur liturgy and chose the powerful Unetaneh Tokef.

It was first performed the day before Yom Kippur at the kibbutz for a memorial service and was broadcast nationally the following year. From there, the tune spread so widely and quickly that few people today know its origins — not as a prayer per se, but as a memorial song — and today it is used in religious settings without consideration for its secular origin. It is ubiquitous, and yet its tragic origins are rarely discussed (though they have occasionally been revisited in articles and podcasts).

What will be the Unetaneh Tokef of the Oct. 7 massacres? What will be the relic of these horrific attacks that stays with Jewry for generations to come, becoming so widespread and common that their connections to the tragedy fade and they are instead seen simply as how things are done?

Rosenblum’s Unetaneh Tokef is a prayer, but other tragedies in Jewish history have spurred movements, organizations and ideologies.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, eJewishPhilanthropy has been watching and reporting on the groups, leaders and initiatives that have come out in response to the massacres. Which of these will rise to prominence and ubiquity? Along with our fate for the year to come — a painfully non-trivial matter these days — this is what we will be thinking about when we recite, “Who will rest and who will wander? Who will live in quietude and who will be tormented? Who will enjoy tranquility and who will be distressed? Who will be impoverished and who will be enriched? Who will be degraded and who will be exalted?”

Gmar hatima tova and shabbat shalom!