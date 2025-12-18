Your Daily Phil: What Australian Jews need right now

What You Should Know

Australian Jewish philanthropy leaders are scrambling in the wake of Sunday’s deadly and unprecedented terror attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, trying to provide for the victims’ and the wider community’s immediate needs, planning for future ones and coordinating with government officials to understand what will be provided by the state and what philanthropy will need to cover. And they are doing it as they are themselves grappling with the deadliest attack that their country has ever faced and the deadliest attack on a Diaspora Jewish community in more than 30 years.

At every turn, new issues arise that make the relief effort more complicated, Alain Hasson, CEO of the Jewish Communal Appeal of Sydney, and Tracie Olcha, CEO of Australian Jewish Funders, a sister organization of the Jewish Funders Network, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross. For instance, many of those in attendance at the Chabad candlelighting are from the Russian-speaking community and may not speak English well, if at all. Also, in Australia, this is the start of summer holidays, so local Jewish children will not necessarily be in an educational framework where they could more easily receive psychological help if needed. Similarly, many staff members of local Jewish organizations, whose services will be needed even more, had been planning to go on vacation. Some of the families of victims have also raised concerns that larger communal efforts to raise relief funds will interfere with their own fundraising efforts.

To better understand the current needs of the Australian Jewish community and how the philanthropic world can help, eJP spoke with Hasson and Olcha earlier today.

JAG: A lot of the responses to the terror attack that have come out of Australia have focused on the political side of things, addressing the antisemitism in the country, and on the spiritual side of things, with the calls to continue spreading light during Hanukkah despite the tragedy. I was hoping to hear from both of you about the practical needs of the survivors and the victims’ families.

AH: So the needs of the community are unfolding, is the short answer. We know the immediate priorities are supporting the families. But trying to figure out what that means is a broader question. I’m already starting to talk to people about how we create a victim of terrorist fund, which I think will be a component of this international Bondi Relief Fund that is being communicated worldwide. Once we’ve collected that, it will then be broken down into components. My hope is that there would be at least AUS 1 million ($665,000) for each of the victim families. But then we haven’t even got into the needs of the wounded.

I was just in Bondi today, at the pavilion, for the first time with my team. And I started talking to people, and it was bashert, there were some of the survivors there. One of the mothers, whose son had shrapnel across his arm, asked me, understandably and in the most polite way, ”What is JCA going to do? What commitments can you get?”

Now everyone will have a different expectation of what that looks like. No one’s quantified what every family’s needs look like because they’re all going to be different. I was given the telephone number this afternoon of [one victim’s family], and the request that I got from someone who was at the house was, “It looks like a state of disarray. Can we get a cleaner in there?” So we’re going from the minuscule of maintaining day-to-day life to the urgency of now having to think about “How am I going to support this family?”

Read the full interview here.