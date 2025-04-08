Your Daily Phil: Two WZC slates under scrutiny for suspected voter fraud

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on an investigation of suspected mass voter fraud in the World Zionist Congress election and recap the second WZC election debate. We feature an opinion piece by Ben Vorspan encouraging Jewish communal professionals to embrace creative ideas for creating moments of Jewish joy, and one by Rabbi Mendel Teldon urging the Jewish community to break free of its “addiction” to antisemitism. Also in this newsletter: Sharon Weiss-Greenberg, Cochav Elkayam-Levy and Dennis Gaitsgory.

What We’re Watching

eJewishPhilanthropy will host the last of three World Zionist Congress election debates tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET. Sign up here. More below on yesterday’s second debate.

Dozens of Long Island high school students spent months working with local Holocaust survivors to create UJA-Federation of New York’s “Witness Project,” an art exhibition and film exploring survivors’ stories of war, loss, trauma and resilience premiering today at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Greenvale, N.Y.

Matthew Nouriel, Tal Oran, Celine Rouben and Abraham Hamra — four Jewish digital activists and content creators of Mizrahi descent — are participating in a panel discussion tomorrow evening in San Francisco’s Mission District where they will share ways to apply lessons learned from antisemitic persecution in Islamic countries to what is happening in the United States today; explore the dialogue tactics they are using online to gain more allies; and discuss their respective Syrian, Iraqi and Persian Diasporic experiences and challenges facing Mizrahi advocates in the Jewish activism space.

What You Should Know

In the second installment of eJewishPhilanthropy’s three-night debate series, representatives from six slates running for seats in the World Zionist Congress convened on Zoom last night for a 90-minute discussion. As they did on Sunday, representatives discussed the best path forward for American Jewry and the $5 billion question: What is the best use of the funds the congress controls? But Monday night’s debate was more contentious, with more shots across the bow and heated back-and-forth.

The second debate featured Rabbi Josh Weinberg, representing Vote Reform; Roei Eisenberg for ANU (A New Union); Liz Berney for ZOA Coalition; Rabbi David Gedzelman for The Jewish Future; Dan Kaskel for Herut; and Rabbi Aryeh Katzin for Beyachad. Rachel Kohn, eJP’s opinion editor, moderated the debate.

ZOA Coalition’s decision to include Betar — the right-wing organization categorized as an extremist group by the Anti-Defamation League in February — in its ranks; differing views about viability or even desirability of a two-state solution post-Oct. 7; and views on the contributions of different sectors of Israeli society to the ongoing war effort were subjects that elicited intense responses. (There were also lighter moments, including a cameo appearance by a particularly charismatic baby.)

ZOA Coalition’s Berney critiqued Vote Reform’s stances on the West Bank, and its alleged boycotts of Israeli settlements there. And Berney denounced the slate for protesting Israel’s Constitution Law and MK Simcha Rothman’s presence on the sidelines of a WZC event in 2023. At the same time, she also called for ahavat Yisrael. “We have to stop demonization, particularly the demonization of people who are living peaceful lives in Judea and Samaria,” she said, using a Biblical term for the West Bank.

Pressed by multiple participants about her slate’s inclusion of Betar and the group’s practices, Berney stood firm, praising the organization. “I know it to be a very important, very important organization for the Jewish community, which defends Jews who are being attacked, and we should all appreciate them and appreciate what they do,” she said. She encouraged anyone with negative encounters to report to be in touch with her directly outside the forum of the debate.

Early in Monday’s debate, Vote Reform, Herut and The Jewish Future each highlighted the importance of facilitating and supporting programming that enables mifgashim (encounters) between North American and Israeli Jewry.

Representing The Jewish Future, which dubs itself a centrist slate, Gedzelman called for a public education campaign about Zionism; measures to combat antisemitism; for Hebrew to be offered as a foreign language option in public schools; for the WZC to abstain from weighing in on Israeli policy; and for a concrete criteria through which U.S. organizations can receive grants from the WZC funding pool.

Eisenberg, representing ANU, called for an online national library of Israel, communal unity and “breaking down silos.” ANU positions itself as a pluralistic and policy-focused slate, aligned with the Israel Policy Forum.

“We are doing something that has been incredibly hard to do in this current atmosphere, which is breaking down silos and bringing people together even when our disagreements and the friction within them lead to what I always remind people is a very spicy group chat for our slate,” said Eisenberg. “But the truth is, that’s what we need.”

Herut’s Kaskel emphasized the slate’s position as an organization consisting of volunteers. He called for funding for education focused on shared elements of Jewish heritage, like Hebrew language; subsidized Israel education experiences, including shlichim (emissaries); and for funds to be allocated to Holocaust survivors to assist them in their “golden years.”

Speaking on behalf of Beyachad, which represents Russian communities across the country, Katzin called for leadership programming.

“One of the most important programs would be a program to teach leaders, leadership programs, people who feel passionate about the Jewish people, about Jewish unity standing for Israel. They will inspire other leaders of our nation into the future,” he said.

Tonight’s debate will feature: Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen representing VISION; Rabbi Doron Perez for Orthodox Israel Coalition – Mizrachi; Kenneth Bob for Hatikvah; Elan Carr for the Israeli-American Council; and Edwin Black for Americans4Israel. Register here.

Recordings of all of the debates will be posted online later this week.

Ed. note: Due to an editing error, the following paragraph was inadvertently omitted from yesterday’s recap of the previous night’s debate: “During the Sunday evening debate, Ran Fuchs, the representative for Kol Israel, critiqued the other slates for focusing on areas outside of the World Zionist Congress’ purview. “It is not in the scope of the World Zionist Congress… Every single person around who is going to be voting needs to vote because they are confident that the slate that they are electing… are going to be able to put aside our political differences because if we start debating the political issues that have been brought up today, we will implode. But what we can do and what we can agree on are the core ethos of Kol Israel, which is standing together in a wide tent, true diversification, true inclusion.”