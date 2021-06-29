Your Daily Phil: The social services needs in Surfside + The Slifka Inclusion Initiative

STRONG CONNECTIONS

A madrichim program grounded in resilience

Courtesy

“A year ago, I sat in the makeshift office that I had set up in the corner of my bedroom. I was trying to focus on how to support our madrichim (teen classroom assistants) in the coming year. At the same time, I was worried about my own children, who were facing a summer with no camp, and possibly a year of virtual school,” writes Alison Lobron, a synagogue inclusion and program development coordinator, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Resilience: “When I work with madrichim, I often feel a tension that needs to be bridged. On the one hand, the teens are ‘employees,’ and their function is to support students. Teens who participate in the madrichim program should feel accountable to uphold all their responsibilities as teachers. On the other hand, they should also feel nurtured and cared for by synagogue staff. This second part felt even more important now than in the past… For both my own teenagers and the teens I supervise, I predicted that building up resilience would be key.”

Finding clarity: “Many synagogue religious school programs utilize the strengths and talents of their community’s teens to support student learning. In the year that just passed, I used the framework of resilience to find clarity in the tension between our teens as religious school employees and our teens as synagogue members. Yes, our teens need to take their responsibilities seriously, but our responsibility to them comes first. In a year when many of them experienced loss, isolation, and many disappointments, I wanted them to feel good about their participation in our program.”

Read the full piece here.

EXPANDING ACCESS

The Slifka Day School inclusion initiative: Why it matters and how it is making a difference

CJP

“While most Jewish day schools share the vision that all their students should reach their full potential, too often, these schools are not equipped to meet the needs of children who experience significant learning challenges, emotional and behavioral disorders, or physical and developmental disabilities,” writes educator Miriam Rosalyn Diamond in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Program launch: “In 2017, the [Alfred and Gilda Slifka Foundation] partnered with Boston’s Combined Jewish Philanthropies and Gateways: Access to Jewish Education to launch the Slifka Inclusion Initiative, a decade-long program to support Jewish day schools in Greater Boston in creating and implementing a sustainable, replicable model of inclusive education for students with significant learning challenges.”

Pilot programs: “A Slifka Inclusion Initiative grant has helped [two pilot] schools hire additional personnel, acquire classroom materials, and provide teacher and staff training to carry out these goals of inclusion. Unlike in many stand-alone programs where students with substantial learning needs are largely separated from typical learners, the Slifka Initiative aims for the so-called ‘Slifka students’ to be included in conventional classrooms, learning alongside other students as much as possible.”

First steps: “The first step in realizing the Slifka Inclusion Initiative’s vision was to offer professional development for teachers and staff at the pilot schools to prepare them to be more effective in designing and delivering lessons to diverse learners. To put this training into action, each school’s ‘inclusion facilitator’ and classroom teachers would work alongside a cohort of school support staff, including speech, reading, and math specialists, some of whom were hired with Slifka Inclusion Initiative grant funding.”

Read the full piece here.