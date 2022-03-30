Your Daily Phil: Takeaways from this year’s Jewish Funders Network conference + Rivlin’s new gig

Good Wednesday morning!

Most attendees at the Jewish Funders Network International Conference, which wrapped up yesterday afternoon in Palm Beach, Fla., appeared to agree on one thing: It was nice to be back in person — to meet at the hotel bar, to have spontaneous brainstorming sessions with colleagues, to see people, as several attendees said, “in three dimensions” — not on Zoom.

Beyond that, attendees told eJewishPhilanthropy that a few trends emerged from the three-day gathering, the organization’s first in-person conference since 2019: Everyone is eager to keep aiding Ukrainian refugees. People also said they want to see more collaboration between foundations and grantees — though it’s unclear how many funders will take up JFN’s call for “participatory grant making,” which would let grantees in on funding decisions.

“We cannot be effective, impactful grant makers without listening to the people who are closest to the work,” Lisa Eisen, co-president of the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, told eJP. “That doesn’t mean, necessarily, handing over decision-making over the dollars.”

Attendees also mentioned wanting to engage a more diverse set of voices in terms of race, gender, politics and more. But JFN’s CEO, Andres Spokoiny, said “There are still huge chunks of the community that we don’t even know how to integrate, like the Haredi community.” A challenge on that front, he added, is that “to include some people, you would need segregated spaces. Are you willing to have that? I’m not, but that’s a dilemma.”

parts of which may, Spokoiny said, sometimes request gender-segregated spaces, something JFN will not provide.

One surprising patch of common ground, Spokoiny said, was climate change, where he said he observed funders from right and left come together — for different reasons. “Some people approach it from climate justice and some people approach it [as a] pure Zionist thing, like, ‘Climate change is bad for Israel,’” he said. “Ultimately, they both end up doing the same things.”

Attendees talked of the need for more ambitious ideas and greater tolerance for risk — in conference lingo, an embrace of “moonshots.” But the details of what that would entail, or where it might focus, remained vague. The question is whether “the large Jewish organizations welcome really risky experiments,” Eric Goldstein, the CEO of UJA-Federation of New York, told eJP. “Whether they’re prepared to fund failure in the effort to think big and recognize that not everything is going to succeed.”

But Eisen said, “I don’t think we should focus only on moonshots, because there is a lot of innovation happening on the ground, happening from the fringes, happening in the organizations… I don’t think we have to always be looking for the next Birthright.”

The conference ended with an announcement on Ukraine aid: JFN is partnering with UJA-Federation of New York on an initiative of up to $2.5 million to provide kosher-for-Passover Seder food to Jews in Ukraine and neighboring countries. UJA-Federation is allocating half of that amount, to be matched by JFN members. The initiative hopes to convey the “embrace… of Jewish community, of connecting people back to comforting ritual and tradition,” Goldstein said.

Spokoiny also would have liked more discussion of how Zoom has changed nonprofits and their donors, as well as more conversation about mental health. But he’s less worried about more recent challenges the country faces, like inflation. He estimates that, in total, JFN’s 600 member units represent $6 billion in annual philanthropy. And he’s confident that as dollars get less valuable, his members will give more.

“I’m not concerned about inflation in philanthropic terms,” he said. “If things go up, philanthropic contributions go up too. I’m pretty certain that foundations will respond to that.”

