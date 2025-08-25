Your Daily Phil: Steps to address burnout in today’s Jewish communal world

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS AND NIRA DAYANIM

With the next convening of the World Zionist Congress two months away, the clock is ticking for the American Zionist Movement to allocate the 152 seats allotted to U.S. delegates (out of a total 525), a normally speedy process that has been delayed considerably by rampant voter fraud in this year’s elections, which affected more than 10% of the total votes cast. The deadline for certification is set for the end of this month.

Since the polls closed in May, the U.S. Area Election Committee has been working its way through a list of complaints related to the campaigns — both those tied to voter fraud and to other alleged improprieties — many of which were then appealed to the AZM Tribunal, a judicial body. Many of the tribunal’s rulings have, in turn, been appealed to the Zionist Supreme Court, the ultimate judicial authority in the Zionist movement.

Perhaps most significantly, this includes a series of sanctions imposed by the AEC against several of the slates that were found to have committed voter fraud in the election. Last week, those sanctions — which included having the votes thrown out and being forced to pay financial penalties — were overturned by the tribunal, sending the case to the Zionist Supreme Court, which is expected to rule on the matter this week. (Read the Reform and Conservative movements’ slates joint response to the tribunal decision below.)

At the end of last week, the AZM Tribunal also struck down a ruling by the AEC banning firebrand Ronn Torossian, chair of the far-right Betar USA group, from serving as a delegate on the Zionist Organization of America Coalition’s slate because of his repeated, occasionally threatening, verbal attacks on fellow candidates throughout the election, particularly those affiliated with the Kol Israel slate, which filed the complaint against Torossian.

The tribunal reversed that decision, allowing Torossian to serve as a delegate, though this may still be appealed. (“We are meeting with our attorneys to determine best next steps,” David Yaari, chair of Kol Israel, told eJewishPhilanthropy today.)

Torossian told JTA, which first reported on the ruling, that he was “pleased with this decision” and said that he would attend the next congress in October “organized and ready to defend revisionist traditional Zionism from those who seek to subvert it.”

The tribunal, which ruled unanimously, albeit with two recusals, based its decision on a strict reading of the election rules, which proscribe “demeaning or denigrating comments” against other slates, not individual candidates on those slates. The judges also determined that the rule applies only to public campaigning, so Torossian’s private messages to opposing candidates could not be considered disqualifying, “however inappropriate or even threatening said communications may be.”

In their ruling, the judges stressed that the decision “should not be viewed as condoning any of the communications, or Mr. Torossian’s choice of language or any of Mr. Torossian’s conduct.” They also recommended that the AEC consider new ways to “discourage such communications and conduct in future elections.”

If this all sounds somewhat confusing and ambiguous, that’s because it is. The World Zionist Congress, which marks its 128th birthday on Friday, is one of the largest bureaucracies in the Jewish world, containing a dizzying array of institutions, bylaws and subcommittees. It is also far from transparent, with its judicial rulings only being sent to a small cadre of leaders rather than being made available to the wider public.

And yet this opaque, arguably anachronistic body is far from insignificant, controlling a roughly $1 billion annual budget, exclusive contacts with the Israeli government and a global footprint. We will be watching.