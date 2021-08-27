Your Daily Phil: Staffing shortage at supplementary schools + Ongoing review of synagogue High Holiday plans

MAKING A CONNECTION

About the moving hearts

“Nearly 30 years ago, my friend Ann and I co-wrote our graduate thesis for the Hebrew Union College School of Jewish Non-Profit Management on ‘The Cost of Living Jewishly in Los Angeles,’” writes Barb Gelb, director of program advancement for United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

It’s not just the money: “I have not seen our paper since 1993, but I’m pretty sure we unsurprisingly concluded that living Jewishly was expensive, and the high cost could negatively affect Jewish engagement and affiliation. The (very simplified) course of action was to keep fees, membership and tuition low by increasing philanthropic dollars… As a bright-eyed grad student, I did not understand how complex the issue really was or would become. And while I cannot say that I have all the answers now, I know for sure that money is only a piece of the equation.”

Vayakhel: “I’ll bet I’m not the only development professional in the community that gets kind of excited when the Torah portion Vayakhelrolls around. Early in the parsha, Moses tells the People, ‘Take from among you gifts to the Lord, everyone whose heart so moves him shall bring them.’ After a long description of the different types of gifts, the professionals who are building the tabernacle tell Moses, ‘The people are bringing more that is needed for the tasks entailed in the work that the LORD has commanded to be done.’ Moses then says something that I have never heard in my career: ‘Let no man or woman make further effort toward gifts for the sanctuary!’”

Moving hearts: “When I tell people that I’m a fundraiser, they are often skeptical but impressed, claiming that they could never ask for money. They frequently ask if I feel like a schnorrer (beggar) or if people take my calls once they know what I do. In all honesty, I have never felt that my job is about asking for money. It’s about finding the moving hearts Moses talks about. I dream of and sincerely work towards a community whose members value it and are so connected and attached that they lovingly bring everything they can to support it.”

ACROSS GENERATIONS

Five things to know about high-net-worth family philanthropy

“Family philanthropy is a key driver of social change and a great way for high-net-worth families to clarify their values, commit to a mission, and work collaboratively across generations to build and protect their legacies,” writes Hannah Shaw Grove, chief marketing officer at Foundation Source, in an opinion piece foreJewishPhilanthropy.

Findings: “[Foundation Source] recently analyzed the grantmaking activities of more than 1,000 private foundations over the past 24 months to understand how and where wealthy families are focusing their giving. Our findings provide a benchmark for affluent philanthropists and the advisors who support them.”

They don’t just give the minimum: “If you think affluent families only use their foundations to park assets and get tax benefits, think again. While foundations are required to give away 5% of their assets every year, those in our research sample gave away an average of 7.4% – a trend that has been constant in the 12 years we’ve conducted this analysis.”

They’re loosening the reins: “Typically, philanthropists carefully define how they want their foundation dollars to be used by issuing ‘specific-purpose’ grants. However, as they endeavored to meet the onslaught of urgent need in 2020, they eased their restrictions and gave more ‘general purpose’ grants to afford charities maximum flexibility in how to use the funding.”

