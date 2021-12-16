Your Daily Phil: Security culture upgrade needed in Jewish spaces + Moishe House’s end-of-year campaign

WHAT GOT US HERE, WON’T GET US THERE

New Year’s Eve all over again

Mira Kireeva on Unsplash

“A few years ago, I had a weird experience. On Dec. 31, I was on a boat with family and friends watching the incredible fireworks display herald in the new year on Sydney Harbor. It was poor planning (and cheaper flights) that had us flying back to the United States early morning on Jan. 1, with a one-night layover in Tahiti. As international date lines would have it, we found ourselves that evening, once again on Dec. 31, ushering in the new year under the palm trees of a French Polynesian beach,” writes David Bryfman, CEO of The Jewish Education Project, in an opinion piece foreJewishPhilanthropy.

An illusion of standing still: “Just like celebrating two New Year’s Eves in one year felt surreal, there is something eerily familiar about ushering in 2022 – as if it were 2021 all over again. The pandemic can give the illusion of a world that largely stood still over the course of the past 21 months. Other than COVID, history might largely forget 2021. But for us living in this moment, our lives have been anything but forgettable. Our lives these days often are guided, even defined, by questions. Along with the obvious ones (‘Are you boosted?’ ‘Outdoors or indoors?’) are other, more enduring questions that people around the globe will again ask as we enter 2022. What remained constant over the last 12 months? What has changed? What is in need of necessary renewal?”

We must strive to do better: “For Jewish education, despite the incredible, awe-inspiring heroics of educators who work tirelessly, another pandemic year has also been a moment to pause, reflect and reset… Or has it?…Many industries have modified their practices over the last 20 months and, because of this, the world will (and should) look different in a post-pandemic world. Yet I suspect that, by and large, Jewish education will return to the way things were as soon as possible. And while I respect the adage, ‘if it ain’t broke then don’t fix it,’ I believe that education, including Jewish education, must always strive to be better.”

