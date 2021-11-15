Your Daily Phil: Reuven Rivlin weekends with itrek + Repair the World’s $5.8 million JCRIF grant

Good Monday morning!

Former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin spoke at itrek’s “Accelerator Weekend,” outside Scottsdale, Ariz., an annual meeting at which the leaders of Israel trips offered by itrek gather to network and plan their weeklong journeys.

The organization brings elite graduate students on trips to Israel, during which they tour the country and meet thought leaders and Israeli citizens. Last year’s Accelerator Weekend was held virtually. “The atmosphere at the Accelerator Weekend was electric,” said itrek cofounder and CEO Gil Galanos.

Rivlin spoke about the ways in which his upbringing and his 30-year career in politics shaped him. The weekend event attracted 130 trek leaders, including alumni, representing business, law, policy and STEM programs at schools such as Duke University, Northwestern University and Princeton University.

Today is National Philanthropy Day, proclaimed by then-President Ronald Reagan in 1986 to inspire communities to gather in celebration of generosity and service in their backyards.

“Right from the start, I think one of the major goals of our administration has been to reinvigorate the American spirit of neighbor helping neighbor,” Reagan said in a speech that inaugurated the holiday. This year, Barry Hirschfeld, who with his wife Arlene has supported JEWISHColorado, the local federation; the Rose Foundation and several other causes, received a lifetime achievement award at the “National Philanthropy Day in Colorado” luncheon on Nov. 12.

In Detroit, the local chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) honored Hannan and Lisa Lis with the annual Max M. Fisher Award for Outstanding Philanthropist. The two support and have taken leadership roles in their local federation and JCC, Zioness and the Jewish National Fund, in addition to several other organizations. The Delaware Business Times will give awards to the Jewish Federation of Delaware for its annual appeal, branding, newsletter, special event and website at the virtual Philanthropy Day conference hosted by AFP’s Brandywine chapter on Nov. 17.