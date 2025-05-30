Your Daily Phil: Remembering Jewish fundraising ‘giant’ Bernard ‘Bud’ Levin
Good Friday morning.
Ed. note: In observance of Shavuot, the next Your Daily Phil will arrive on Wednesday, June 4. Chag sameach!
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Schleifer family’s efforts to raise awareness and support research into a rare genetic condition mainly affecting Ashkenazi Jews. We spotlight the Israeli religious advocacy nonprofit Itim’s “Love the Convert” Shabbat program, speak with friends and colleagues of Jewish communal leader and fundraiser Bernard “Bud” Levin, who died earlier this week, and cover the reopening of the Capital Jewish Museum after last week’s deadly shooting attack. We feature an opinion piece by Sara Fredman Aeder with lessons from the Book of Ruth about personal choice and communal responsibility, and one by Yael Lerman and Jonathan Rotter highlighting tools available to university donors to ensure that the funds they give match their intent. Also in this issue: Julio Frenk, Alan S. Zekelman and Mia Schem.
Shabbat shalom!
What We’re Watching
We’re keeping an eye on ceasefire and hostage-release negotiations, amid reports last night that Israel and Hamas were close to a partial agreement that would have included the release of 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 deceased hostages.
Jewish communities around the world will mark Holocaust Survivor Day on Wednesday, June 4, an initiative started in 2020 by the JCC of Krakow, Poland.
What You Should Know
Throughout his life, David Schleifer, 38, has suffered from an array of seemingly unrelated medical conditions: digestive issues, eye problems, heart defects, joint pain, neurodevelopmental delays. “If anybody could have a problem, it would be my son,” David’s mother, the philanthropist Harriet Schleifer, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross last week.
Until recently, all of those symptoms were treated as distinct, inexplicable problems. “I’ve had more than 30 years of going to doctors and specialists and therapists, and each specialist looked at him through the lens of that one specialty. Nobody could put his whole thing together,” she said.
And then, about five years ago, someone recommended screening David’s DNA. “The results showed a very rare genetic mutation that had been discovered only about two years before we sequenced him,” recalled Schleifer, who currently serves as chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organization and has in the past served in top roles in the American Jewish Committee and other Jewish communal groups.
The genetic mutation is known as Transketolase (TKT) deficiency, and it appears to be most common among Ashkenazi Jews.
So far, only nine cases of TKT deficiency have been diagnosed, with a few more possible cases, but Schleifer and her husband, Leonard, the co-founder of the biotech firm Regeneron, are looking to change that. In January, they funded a program at Yale University focused on the disorder and are working to raise awareness of it in order to find other people who may unknowingly have the mutation. “We need to identify who else in the world — and there have to be more than nine individuals — has this but don’t know that they have this because they haven’t gone through genetic sequencing,” she said.
Through the Yale Transketolase Deficiency Program, the Schleifers hope to better understand the disorder and share that information with doctors and researchers around the world and also develop new treatments for it. Schleifer added that through their funding, people who are diagnosed with the disorder will have their clinical care provided by Yale.
“My hope is that we can get a cure for it,” Schleifer said, noting the recent advancements in gene therapies, including by her husband’s company, which have cured babies of hereditary conditions.
Through her extensive connections in the Jewish communal world, Schleifer also hopes to raise more awareness about the mutation, to have it included in Jewish genetic screenings and to ensure that medical-focused Jewish organizations are aware of it so that they can direct people to specialists.
“We need Jewish communal organizations saying, ‘Hey, if you know somebody who has these symptoms, reach out to these two Yale researchers [Wang and Szekely] or to me,” Schleifer said. “Yale will help with the sequencing. Yale will help with the care of your person. And then, the last thing that we need to do is get it on the prenatal and perinatal screening panels for Jews.”
Schleifer said that she feels her involvement in this cause was, in a sense, preordained. “I have my background in special needs, I practiced law with the special needs population,” she said, referring to her legal career advocating for students with disabilities. “It seems like there was a plan… that there was a reason why I had my son and [why I do] what I do… This is like a life of dual dedication to special needs and to the well-being of all Jews in every way — and it’s what I have to do.”
VE’AHAVTA ET HAGER
Commandment to ‘love the convert’ takes on fresh urgency as non-halachically Jewish Israelis fight for Israel, advocates say
When Avi, 21, stands before his synagogue in Ra’anana, Israel, this Friday night to share the story of his conversion experience, he’ll represent more than his personal story. A new member of Kehilat Netivot, Avi recently completed his service in the IDF’s Givati Brigade, including time in Gaza, and just three weeks ago he finalized his conversion through the army’s Nativ program, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky. (Israeli military policy prevents combat soldiers from being identified by their full name to prevent them from being prosecuted if they travel abroad.)
‘It’s a mitzvah’: Avi’s talk is part of a broader effort launched by Rabbi Seth Farber, founder of Itim and the rabbi of Kehilat Netivot, to raise awareness around the biblical commandment to love the convert — the most frequently repeated mitzvah in the Torah, appearing 36 times. Avi, whose paternal grandfather is a Holocaust survivor, said his conversion process allowed him to question and learn about Judaism, and he decided to go through it because he wanted to avoid possible complications later when he marries. His parents are respectful of his choice, and his mother follows the rule of kashrut when she cooks for him, he said. “It’s a mitzvah, at the end of the day, to love the convert,” Avi said. “It’s not a simple process, and I’m willing to come and explain so that people will really get to know each other.”
BARUCH DAYAN EMET
Bud Levin, Midwestern businessman and ‘giant’ of Jewish fundraising, dies at 88
Bernard “Bud” Levin, former vice president of family-owned Midwest Petroleum Company, philanthropist and lifelong Jewish lay leader, died on Memorial Day. He was 88. Russell Robinson, CEO of the Jewish National Fund-USA, worked with Levin for over 50 years, first at the United Jewish Appeal and later through the JNF-USA. He described Levin as a “gentle giant,” whose looming stature was overshadowed by his generosity, leadership and people skills. “He was one of the great listeners,” Robinson, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim. “And I learned so much from him because he learned from listening to people.”
A mensch: Rick Krosnick, chief development officer at JNF-USA, described Levin as “a giant, one of the great major-gift fundraisers in the Jewish community,” and as one of his most significant mentors. “I recall a lot of Bud-isms,” he told eJP. “The first is, ‘Don’t let creativity get in the way of action.’ … The other Budism, which I think tells you everything you need to know about Bud Levin as a human being, is: ‘In fundraising, the personal contact is more important than the money.’ That has been a guiding principle for who I have become as a fundraiser and how I coach and teach my team over more than two decades with the Jewish National Fund.” As the federation system was becoming the heart of North American Jewish life, Levin represented a generation of lay leaders who shaped Jewish organizations as they expanded to consolidate and represent Jewish interests, according to Rabbi Yitz Greenberg, who said he learned to fundraise from Levin. “This was the holy work and something that Bud represented personally — the philosophy that became the central core of Jewish life in that generation,” he said. “He was really a warm, kind mensch, and a core example of the vitality of Jewish life, Jewish living and of lay leadership.”
STANDING TOGETHER
‘Keep showing up’: Capital Jewish Museum reopens after deadly shooting
As visitors entered the Capital Jewish Museum on Thursday morning, open for the first time after an antisemitic attack killed two Israeli Embassy staffers steps from its doors last week, they walked past a makeshift memorial to Sarah Lynn Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky before security guards wanded them down and checked their bags. The museum might be reopening, but its staff — and the broader Washington Jewish community — now feel a heaviness that did not exist last week, when the museum was on the cusp of unveiling a major new exhibit about LGBTQ Jews ahead of the World Pride Festival next month. The presence of police officers and heightened security precautions in the newly reopened space were stark reminders of the violence perpetrated by a radicalized gunman who said he killed the two young people “for Gaza,” Gabby Deutch reports for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider from the event.
Up to all of us: A brief ceremony marking the museum’s reopening began with a cantor leading the crowd in singing songs for peace. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser pledged to continue to support the Jewish community and called on all Washingtonians to do the same. “It is not up to the Jewish community to say, ‘Support us.’ It is up to all of us to denounce antisemitism in all forms,” Bowser told the several dozen people at the event. “One of my messages to our community here in D.C. is for people of all faiths to keep showing up for the Jewish community and to keep showing up for the Capital Jewish Museum,” she continued.
JEWISH BELONGING
From outsider to ancestor: Ruth’s path and our Jewish future
“What’s remarkable about the Ruth narrative is how it transcends the insider/outsider binary that sometimes limits our thinking within Jewish communities. Ruth — a Moabite from a people historically viewed with outright hostility by Israelites — becomes not just accepted but essential to the community’s future as the great-grandmother of King David. Her outsider perspective becomes a source of renewal for the very community her father-in-law had abandoned in its time of need,” writes Sara Fredman Aeder, vice president of Israel and Jewish affairs for JCRC-NY, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Integration is key: “What strikes me most about Ruth’s story is how it unfolds at the intersection of personal choice and communal responsibility. Ruth chooses to join the Jewish people, but her successful integration depends on a community willing to expand its understanding of belonging. Boaz and the people of Bethlehem could have kept Ruth perpetually at the margins — tolerated but never truly embraced. Instead, they recognize in her character and commitment something essential to their own future. Ruth’s story challenges us to broaden our understanding of Jewish contribution. In today’s polarized climate, we too often dismiss the insights of Jews who approach tradition, politics or Israel differently than we do. The narrative of Ruth reminds us that Jewish continuity has always depended on our ability to integrate new voices while maintaining core values.”
LEGAL AID
How donors can prevent their university gifts from funding antisemitism
“From naming rights to curriculum direction, donor intent shapes academia in powerful ways. Professorships are frequently endowed with stipulations about their academic focus or the qualifications of faculty — areas that touch directly on academic freedom. These conditions are standard and rarely disputed. Even so, individuals frequently approach us with personal accounts of universities refusing to include explicit antisemitism protections in donor agreements,” write Yael Lerman, legal director at StandWithUs, and Jonathan Rotter, a lawyer at Glancy Prongay & Murray who represents StandWithUs pro bono in a variety of matters, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
The more you know: “Enforcing anti-discrimination measures — particularly against antisemitism — can be done without violating constitutional rights. Donors also have tools to assert their values. Structured endowments should include incremental disbursement schedules and enforceable oversight provisions. Rather than handing over the full gift at once, donors can release funds over time, ensuring the university remains accountable. Clawback clauses, which allow donors to reclaim or redirect funds if the university violates agreed-upon terms (such as not tolerating antisemitic conduct), are also essential. These provisions aren’t unusual — they’re responsible… With clarity, persistence and legal foresight, donors can ensure their contributions protect Jewish students and reflect the values they stand for.”
Worthy Reads
Up for the Challenge: In Jewish Insider, Gabby Deutch interviews the chancellor of UCLA, Julio Frenk, about his first few months at the school, which saw some of the fiercest anti-Israel protests last year. “Julio Frenk was sitting at a Miami Hurricanes football game on Oct. 7, 2023, when he learned the details of the terror attacks in Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw over 250 taken hostage. Frenk, a public health scholar and sociologist who was then the president of the University of Miami, knew immediately that he had to weigh in with an unequivocal condemnation of the violence. … It was an unusually bold statement from a university president at a time when many other leaders of elite universities seemed afraid of issuing similar clear-eyed denunciations. … But that was in Florida, a conservative-minded state… Now, Frenk, who is 71, is attempting to bring some Florida to deep-blue California as he wraps up his first semester as chancellor of the University of California, Los Angeles, a position he started in January. … The tents [at the UCLA anti-Israel protest encampment] popped up just days after Frenk had accepted the offer from Michael Drake, president of the University of California system. ‘I had already said yes, and he said, “Are you going to change your mind?” And I said, “No, I’m not going to change my mind. I think this is a very important challenge to face and fix if I can, and I’m going to give it my all,”’ Frenk recalled. ‘What drew me here is just the reputation, the standing, and I know that that spring, the images of UCLA going to the world were not very enticing. But to be honest, facing that challenge was something that attracted me.’” [JewishInsider]
Weighted With Meaning: In The Times of Israel, Shira Pasternak Be’eri recounts the evolution of her relationship with the little yellow pins that have become a ubiquitous accessory in the Jewish world. “A black cloud now weighs heavily on my bright yellow symbol of the souls who must come home. There seems to be no end to this war in sight, time is running out for the hostages, and we seem powerless to change anything. Many of the people I know are walking around with the same cloud above them, some wearing hostage pins, dog-tags, or pieces of masking tape with the chilling number of days since October 7, 2023 written on them. Be kind to such people when you see them. Rachel Goldberg-Polin, Hersh’s mom, taught us that hope is mandatory. I’m trying to be a good student, but it’s difficult. Even so, every morning, I still reach for my pin. Every morning, I make a statement that I’m carrying the hostages with me into the world. The pin weighs differently now, but I still wear it. 600 days and counting.” [TOI]
Keys for Collaboration: In the Stanford Social Innovation Review, Santiago Pulido-Gomez, Jorrit de Jong, Jan Rivkin and Yamile Nesrala share insights from new research on cross-sector collaboration. “[C]ross-sector collaborations (CSCs) vary dramatically in their success — and research to date provides only limited insight into what distinguishes effective from ineffective CSCs. A study recently published in the Journal of Public Administration Research and Theory and supported by the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative suggests that how a collaboration reacts to setbacks plays a key role… For communities facing complex social problems, cross-sector collaboration is both necessary and challenging. How city leaders prepare for and react to the inevitable setbacks may be a key to effective partnerships. Previous research by the authors as well as recent research from the University of Minnesota published in SSIR emphasizes the importance of investing in the foundation for collaboration at an early stage. Our new study offers insights and tips that may help city leaders boost their odds of collaborative success once the collaboration is underway but not yet delivering desired results.” [SSIR]
Word on the Street
Ravid Haim Gez, the baby of Tzeela Gez who was killed in a terror attack on May 14 as she was on the way from the Bruchin settlement to the hospital with her husband to give birth, died yesterday…
The Wall Street Journal interviews Rabbi Yisroel Kozlovsky of the Chabad House of Mumbai, India, about the city’s Jewish revival since the terror attack in 2008 in which his predecessor, Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg, and his wife and unborn child were killed…
Philanthropist and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg met with United Arab Emirates National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan for a conversation largely focused on the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence technology…
The Rashi School outside of Boston surpassed its latest fundraising campaign goal of $30 million, raising more than $34 million for a new endowment fund, which it said will “allow the school to make immediate improvements to ensure that The Rashi School will provide life-changing education… for generations to come”…
Haaretz profiles Jenni Asher, the first Black woman to be ordained as a Jewish cantor in the United States…
Alan S. Zekelman has been appointed the new chairman of the Bar-Ilan University Global Board of Trustees…
The Chronicle of Philanthropy looks at six ways for nonprofits to improve board recruitment…
Commonwealth founder and philanthropist Joseph Deitch is among the eight couples and three individuals who this year signed the Giving Pledge, which encourages the ultra-wealthy to commit most of their fortunes to philanthropy…
Jeffrey Wild was named the next board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland…
The Jewish Telegraphic Agency spotlights the Belfast (Ireland) Hebrew Congregation synagogue as it attempts to ward off decline by reaching out to Christian neighbors…
A new initiative led by Rabbi Menachem Creditor and Daphne Lazar Price is compiling a collection of sermons, divrei Torah, articles and other public writings that have already been written in memory of Sarah Miligrim and Yaron Lischinsky, who were killed in last week’s terror attack in Washington…
The Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle spotlights how the local Jewish community has organized to find its “political voice” as antisemitism has surged over the past year, supporting pluralistic and democratic values in partnership with the Beacon Coalition, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh and StandWithUs …
For the first time in 50 years, Fargo, N.D., will soon have its own mikveh, as construction on the new $100,000 facility nears completion — ending the need for Jewish women to make the four-hour drive to Winnipeg, Canada, for ritual immersion…
Columbia University reached a settlement with a Jewish social work student who had filed a lawsuit against the school alleging antisemitic discrimination…
Pic of the Day
Mia Schem, who was kidnapped from the Nova music festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and spent 55 days in Hamas captivity, speaks to the the sold-out inaugural Tribe of Nova Foundation benefit last night at Sony Hall, a concert venue in Times Square, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports.
“In Gaza, I lost my innocence,” Schem told attendees. “I brought back strength and the promise to live life, to help others and to fight with everything I have for the release of all hostages.” The event was held as 58 hostages remain captive in Gaza — about a third of whom are believed to be alive.
The goal of the benefit was to raise at least $1 million to aid families of victims and survivors of Nova, where 411 festivalgoers, mostly young people, were killed and 44 were taken hostage.
