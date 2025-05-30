Your Daily Phil: Remembering Jewish fundraising ‘giant’ Bernard ‘Bud’ Levin

What You Should Know

Throughout his life, David Schleifer, 38, has suffered from an array of seemingly unrelated medical conditions: digestive issues, eye problems, heart defects, joint pain, neurodevelopmental delays. “If anybody could have a problem, it would be my son,” David’s mother, the philanthropist Harriet Schleifer, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross last week.

Until recently, all of those symptoms were treated as distinct, inexplicable problems. “I’ve had more than 30 years of going to doctors and specialists and therapists, and each specialist looked at him through the lens of that one specialty. Nobody could put his whole thing together,” she said.

And then, about five years ago, someone recommended screening David’s DNA. “The results showed a very rare genetic mutation that had been discovered only about two years before we sequenced him,” recalled Schleifer, who currently serves as chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organization and has in the past served in top roles in the American Jewish Committee and other Jewish communal groups.

The genetic mutation is known as Transketolase (TKT) deficiency, and it appears to be most common among Ashkenazi Jews.

So far, only nine cases of TKT deficiency have been diagnosed, with a few more possible cases, but Schleifer and her husband, Leonard, the co-founder of the biotech firm Regeneron, are looking to change that. In January, they funded a program at Yale University focused on the disorder and are working to raise awareness of it in order to find other people who may unknowingly have the mutation. “We need to identify who else in the world — and there have to be more than nine individuals — has this but don’t know that they have this because they haven’t gone through genetic sequencing,” she said.

Through the Yale Transketolase Deficiency Program, the Schleifers hope to better understand the disorder and share that information with doctors and researchers around the world and also develop new treatments for it. Schleifer added that through their funding, people who are diagnosed with the disorder will have their clinical care provided by Yale.

“My hope is that we can get a cure for it,” Schleifer said, noting the recent advancements in gene therapies, including by her husband’s company, which have cured babies of hereditary conditions.

Through her extensive connections in the Jewish communal world, Schleifer also hopes to raise more awareness about the mutation, to have it included in Jewish genetic screenings and to ensure that medical-focused Jewish organizations are aware of it so that they can direct people to specialists.

“We need Jewish communal organizations saying, ‘Hey, if you know somebody who has these symptoms, reach out to these two Yale researchers [Wang and Szekely] or to me,” Schleifer said. “Yale will help with the sequencing. Yale will help with the care of your person. And then, the last thing that we need to do is get it on the prenatal and perinatal screening panels for Jews.”

Schleifer said that she feels her involvement in this cause was, in a sense, preordained. “I have my background in special needs, I practiced law with the special needs population,” she said, referring to her legal career advocating for students with disabilities. “It seems like there was a plan… that there was a reason why I had my son and [why I do] what I do… This is like a life of dual dedication to special needs and to the well-being of all Jews in every way — and it’s what I have to do.”

