Your Daily Phil: Progressive philanthropies fear White House crackdown after Kirk killing

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine growing concerns among progressive philanthropies of a crackdown on their activities by the Trump administration in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination. We report on the launch of a new intelligence-sharing partnership between the Anti-Defamation League and the Community Security Initiative, and speak with a demography expert about the recent closure of a 22-acre Jewish community campus in Tampa, Fla. We feature an opinion piece by Adina H. Frydman about finding hope in the optimism she encounters among Jewish youth, and one by Sonia Gomes de Mesquita about a collaborative initiative building early childhood education centers in northern and southern Israel; plus Rabbi Aviva Richman shares Talmudic insights about the human capacity for reflection and improvement.
Large philanthropic foundations, particularly those on the political left, are growing increasingly concerned about what they see as an effort by the Trump administration to crack down on their operations in the wake of last week’s assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and other recent acts of political violence.
More than 150 foundations, more than 10% of them run or founded by American Jews, released an open letter yesterday warning against “attempts to exploit” these recent attacks. Signatories include Ford Foundation, Knight Foundation, Tides, Open Society Foundations and Rockefeller Brothers Fund, as well as the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, Morton K. and Jane Blaustein Foundation, Naomi and Nehemiah Cohen Foundation, several funds affiliated with the Haas family, Siegel Charitable Foundation and more.
The letter opens with a denunciation of the recent incidents of political violence, which they wrote, “have no place in our democracy.” They added: “We must all forcefully condemn these heinous acts as affronts to the fundamental principles and health of our nation — and as charitable giving organizations, including those working in communities impacted by these tragedies, we do.”
The groups then criticized recent attacks on and threats to philanthropic organizations, without citing specific instances or naming the Trump administration. “We reject attempts to exploit political violence to mischaracterize our good work or restrict our fundamental freedoms, like freedom of speech and the freedom to give. Attempts to silence speech, criminalize opposing viewpoints and misrepresent and limit charitable giving undermine our democracy and harm all Americans,” they said.
The letter comes as White House officials, including Vice President JD Vance, have explicitly condemned investor and philanthropist George Soros’ Open Society Foundations and the Ford Foundation for their activities and intimated that they may revoke or alter their tax-exempt status.
These growing threats to left-wing philanthropies follow similar ones against institutions of higher learning, including threats to revoke Harvard University’s tax-exempt status. Proponents of these moves see them as a necessary bulwark against violent, anti-American activities, while their detractors — including those on the right — see these as undemocratic attacks on political opponents, ones that could someday be used by Democratic administrations against conservative nonprofits.
Anti-Defamation League, Community Security Initiative launch joint national threat monitoring network
The Anti-Defamation League and the Community Security Initiative of New York are partnering to launch a national threat monitoring and assessment network, following a year marked by two deadly attacks on North American Jewry, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.
Intelligence sharing: The organizations described the joint initiative, The Joint Threat Intelligence Partnership (JTIP), as the first national intelligence sharing network focused specifically on Jewish security. “In some ways, redundancy regarding Jewish security is not a bad thing, right? We want to have multiple organizations looking out,” Oren Segal, the ADL’s senior vice president of counter-extremism and intelligence, told eJewishPhilanthropy on Thursday. “Where it can get confusing for the community is not knowing who to turn to… that’s where organizations like [CSI-NY and the ADL] which are building up the capacity, can also work together, so that we are not kind of competing on that front, but actually working together in order to protect the community.”
Bonus: The Anti-Defamation League filed a new federal lawsuit on Thursday on behalf of more than 140 U.S. victims of the Oct. 7 attacks alleging that several different terrorist groups carried out the attacks with material support from U.S.-designated state sponsors of terror: Iran, Syria and North Korea, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Closure of 22-acre Tampa Jewish campus highlights importance of demographic studies, expert says
Last week, the Maureen and Douglas Cohn Jewish Community Campus in Tampa, Fla., announced it would be closing its doors after 33 years. The announcement cited various reasons for the move: demographic changes, lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a decrease in residents in its assisted-living facility, rising costs for security and damage from recent hurricanes. But according to Ira Sheskin, a leading Jewish demographer, the main culprit may be the community’s lack of an up-to-date demographic study, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.
Do your homework: “The going estimate for Hillsborough County is 30,000 Jews, but who knows?” Sheskin, a professor and the director of the Jewish Demography Project at the University of Miami, told eJP. “They’re one of the larger communities in the country” that hasn’t done a recent demographic study. The 22-acre North Tampa campus was purchased by the JCC and Federation in 1992 for $3.25 million and houses many entities: the local Jewish federation, the JCC, a Jewish assisted living facility, a preschool, a Jewish family services and a community foundation. “When you’re going to open something like a JCC or a synagogue or a daycamp or a preschool, and you do it without doing your homework first, you can make a multimillion-dollar mistake,” he added.
Working with youth gives me hope
“In the recent ‘Hope Study’ by M², the nonprofit found that Jewish community professionals are experiencing a crisis of hope (‘M² survey finds Jewish professionals lack hope, fear internal division, but believe in their work,’ eJewishPhilanthropy, Sept. 18)… The ‘Hope Study’ cites various sources of hope that mitigate the lack of hope among Jewish professionals. They include professional impact, participating in social change, belonging to a group, and tradition. I would add to this list: working with youth,” writes Adina H. Frydman, CEO of Young Judaea Global, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
A personal remedy: “Throughout the year, while my work demands a significant amount of travel, getting out into the field to talk to our youth, to engage them in dialogue and to be constantly amazed by their freshness, directness and unbridled optimism — that is what gives me hope. … [A]s I come back to the office, I try to hold onto that feeling, those precious interactions, until my next time in the field. So, if you are looking for an oxygen mask to revive you and restore your hope, consider working with today’s youth.”
Planting seeds of renewal: Philanthropy’s role in rebuilding early childhood education in Israel
“Early childhood education is not a privilege; it is the heartbeat of society,” writes Sonia Gomes de Mesquita, deputy chair of SASA Setton and CEO of the Center for Jewish Impact, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. Rebuilding early childhood education centers in areas of Israel devastated by the Oct. 7 attacks and the past two years of conflict “is a declaration that life will continue, that children will grow in their communities and that families will not give up on their future.”
A group effort: “Guided by this vision, a three-year initiative is rehabilitating and redesigning 32 early childhood educational centers of excellence for ages 3-6 across the Gaza Envelope and northern Israel. This multimillion-dollar project, led by SASA Setton, Alumot Or and the Center for Jewish Impact, in partnership with the Ministry of Education and local municipalities, is a model of comprehensive recovery. The work is not about simply reconstructing buildings but about guiding an entire educational process with teachers and communities at its center.”
Why Talmud is the bedrock of my faith
“As we approach Rosh Hashanah and celebrate the creation of the world and humanity, perhaps you, like me, are wondering how to have faith alongside daily headlines of human suffering, violence and upheaval. Beyond ongoing shock and grief, I have a gnawing fear that we’re just not up to the task,” writes Rabbi Aviva Richman, rosh yeshiva at the Hadar Institute, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
The sages’ argument: “I appreciate that Talmud does not shrink from articulating our worst fears: Maybe our existence is more of a nightmare than a gift. At the end of the day, we’re left with a seemingly nihilist conclusion — better had we never been created. Yet, this is not a nihilism that leads to apathy. On the contrary, it suggests that the pathway forward in our existence requires attentiveness and investment … Maybe our lack of faith in humanity is well-grounded, but Talmud teaches us to nonetheless believe in human capacity for reflection and improvement. In other words, the only way to approach the sometimes scary reality of our existence is through the ongoing careful work of teshuvah.”
Hummus in Damascus: In The Times of Israel, David Horovitz recalls his 48-hour visit to Damascus, including stops at its Jewish sites, as one of the first Israeli journalists to visit the country since the overthrow of the Assad regime last year. “The only member of this group to be Israeli, living in Israel, and a journalist, I am here because Asher Lopatin, a modern Orthodox rabbi from Michigan, has put together a group for ‘a goodwill trip from the Jewish community’… Israelis used to speak about the day when we’d be ‘eating hummus in Damascus’ as being emblematic of a longed-for era of peace. Now, we’re eating hummus in Damascus, and it’s even kosher, says [Mendy Chitrik, the Safed-born rabbi of Turkey’s Ashkenazi community and the chairman of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States].” [TOI]
Ellison’s Empire: William Cohan, former Wall Street banker and founding partner of the Puck media company, suggests in The New York Times that Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison’s rising profile as a “media magnate,” along with his friendship with President Donald Trump, threatens to reshape American journalism into a more partisan landscape. “Along with his son, David, [Ellison] could soon end up controlling a powerful social media platform, an iconic Hollywood movie studio and one of the largest content streaming services, as well as two of the country’s largest news organizations. Given Mr. Ellison’s friendship with, and affinity for, Donald Trump, an increasingly emboldened president could be getting an extraordinarily powerful media ally — in other words, the very last thing our country needs right now. … And that will put yet another chink in the fragile armor that is America’s democracy.” [NYTimes]
An estimated 50,000 people gather at the Western Wall last night to recite the Selichot service, a series of penitential and supplicant prayers that are said each night or early each morning ahead of the High Holy Days (for the entire month before Rosh Hashanah for most Sephardi Jews and for several days before for most Ashkenazi Jews).
