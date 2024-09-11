Your Daily Phil: Preschool teacher training program ElevatEd expands

Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we sit down with the executive director of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy at the organization’s recent conference in Oxford, England, and feature an opinion piece by Josh Levy and Meredith Lewis about boosting digital safety measures at Jewish institutions. Also in this issue: Jay Solomon, Col. (res.) Golan Vach and Shari Redstone. We’ll start with the expansion of the early childhood education program ElevatEd.

The early childhood education initiative ElevatEd is expanding to seven new cities beginning this school year with the goal of training hundreds more preschool teachers in the coming years, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The new cities are: Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Miami, Pittsburgh, Seattle and St. Louis. The expansion to those cities is being supported by their local Jewish federations, as well as an anonymous private foundation.

ElevatEd, which is run jointly by the JCC Association of North America, Jewish Federations of North America and the Union for Reform Judaism, launched last year in five cities: Boston; Denver; Houston; East Bay, Calif.; and Long Island, N.Y. While each of the participating cities financially supports the initiative, the bulk of the funding comes from the Jim Joseph Foundation, Crown Family Philanthropies and the Samuels Family Foundation.

The goal of the three-year pilot program is to train an additional 300 early childhood educators — 30 in each community — in an effort to address the national shortage of well-trained preschool teachers.

“We are thrilled to partner with seven new cities across the country for the second cohort of ElevatEd, as we continue to refine our talent and recruitment strategies and adapt our curriculum based on valuable feedback from the first cohort,” ElevatEd’s executive director, Orna Siegel, said in a statement.

The shortage of early childhood educators is not only a problem in Jewish schools but is a national issue, one that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent study by the National Institute for Early Education Research.

Under the program, participants without teaching credentials start a year of study, as well as an 18-month period of mentorship and receive “funds to support their work toward a credential in early childhood education,” according to the JCC Association. Mid-career teachers in participating schools will also take part in a “research-based mentor training program” to support the new educators in their schools,” the organization said.

“We’ve also incorporated unique learning tracks that accommodate the diverse Jewish knowledge of our educators,” Sasha Kopp, senior director of ElevatEd education and engagement, said in a statement on Monday. This includes an introductory course for those unfamiliar with basic Jewish concepts, an intermediate course focusing on Jewish holidays and an advanced track for educators in schools that teach Torah or the weekly parsha.

Read the full report here.